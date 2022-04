OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – For the first time since before the Covid pandemic, veterans are getting the chance to experience our nation’s capitol through Honor Flight. After spending an entire day in Washington, D.C., veterans were treated to a hero’s welcome home at the National Guard Armory in Owensboro. “It’s like coming back from overseas, […]

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO