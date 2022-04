Since leading Logan’s girls basketball team to the first state championship in program history March 12, things have hardly slowed down for Peyton Ilderton. Ilderton partook in celebrations when the Wildcats returned home with their desired hardware. She was named captain of the Class AAA all-state team in late March, during which time, much of Ilderton’s attention was geared toward finding a destination to continue her career at the next level.

LOGAN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO