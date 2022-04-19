City approves new restrictions on RV storage, yard implements

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since 2019, the Minneapolis Police Department has a new contract — one that provides bonuses for veterans and new recruits, as well as retroactive pay hikes. The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday 8-5 in favor of the new contract. Meanwhile, critics argued that the new contract doesn’t provide enough accountability. The new contract covers the years 2020-2022, providing retention and signing bonuses up to $7,000. It also offers retroactive pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Council members who voted against the new contract are angry. “I do not want to vote for a contract like this...

