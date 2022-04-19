ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former lieutenant governor free on bail, vows to fight charges

literock973.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s former lieutenant governor is out on...

literock973.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo slams Kathy Hochul for 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals' after $850M Bills stadium uproar where her HUSBAND will directly benefit

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo penned an article Monday slamming current Gov. Kathy Hochul for her 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals,' citing the recently announced $850 million Buffalo Bills' stadium deal that could directly benefit Hochul's husband's concession business. Cuomo, who resigned in August after a sexual harassment scandal,...
POLITICS
deseret.com

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigns after being arrested

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after he was arrested and indicted in an alleged bribery scheme. Driving the news: “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released Tuesday.
POLITICS
Essence

NY Lt. Gov. Resigns From Post After Charged With Fraud

Brian Benjamin has pleaded not guilty to five charges. New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, 45, resigned from his post after prosecutors indicted him on bribery and fraud charges. On Tuesday, Benjamin surrendered to authorities and was subsequently charged with five fraud-related counts connected to his 2021 NYC comptroller campaign,...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Andrew Cuomo, a man searching for a plan

NOW WHAT? First, he was rumored to be considering a run for his old attorney general seat, a way to enact revenge on his chief foe, Attorney General Tish James. Then the speculation shifted: He might run in a Democratic primary for governor, entering a three-candidate field to blow up the race and hope to come out victorious, returning to Albany to redeem his family name after scandal felled his time in office.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Lawyer: Ex-NY Lt Gov has strong legal challenges for charges

A lawyer for recently resigned New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin said Monday the Democrat has “very lively” legal issues from which to challenge corruption charges brought against him.Attorney Barry Berke told a Manhattan federal judge that he expects to challenge on legal grounds the charges brought against Benjamin last week based on the U.S. Supreme Court's skepticism toward criminal cases against politicians built solely on political contributions.In a written statement issued after the hearing, Berke and defense attorney Dani James said they decided to represent Benjamin “because we are shocked and dismayed that the prosecution would bring...
POLITICS
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Fraud
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Sentences U.S. Citizen to Death for Murder - CCTV

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy