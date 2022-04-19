Former lieutenant governor free on bail, vows to fight charges

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo penned an article Monday slamming current Gov. Kathy Hochul for her 'incompetence' and 'backdoor deals,' citing the recently announced $850 million Buffalo Bills' stadium deal that could directly benefit Hochul's husband's concession business. Cuomo, who resigned in August after a sexual harassment scandal,...
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after he was arrested and indicted in an alleged bribery scheme. Driving the news: “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released Tuesday.
Brian Benjamin has pleaded not guilty to five charges. New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, 45, resigned from his post after prosecutors indicted him on bribery and fraud charges. On Tuesday, Benjamin surrendered to authorities and was subsequently charged with five fraud-related counts connected to his 2021 NYC comptroller campaign,...
NOW WHAT? First, he was rumored to be considering a run for his old attorney general seat, a way to enact revenge on his chief foe, Attorney General Tish James. Then the speculation shifted: He might run in a Democratic primary for governor, entering a three-candidate field to blow up the race and hope to come out victorious, returning to Albany to redeem his family name after scandal felled his time in office.
A lawyer for recently resigned New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin said Monday the Democrat has “very lively” legal issues from which to challenge corruption charges brought against him.Attorney Barry Berke told a Manhattan federal judge that he expects to challenge on legal grounds the charges brought against Benjamin last week based on the U.S. Supreme Court's skepticism toward criminal cases against politicians built solely on political contributions.In a written statement issued after the hearing, Berke and defense attorney Dani James said they decided to represent Benjamin “because we are shocked and dismayed that the prosecution would bring...
Four years ago, a New York City nurse met a man through the dating app, Tinder. After going on a date, the pair went back to the nurse’s apartment where she was killed by the man. Now he has been formally indicted for the crime. According to the Queens...
A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...
An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
Police believe Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting, called police himself to tell them where he was. Retired FBI Special Agent Mary Ellen O'Toole spoke with CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Nancy Chen with her insights into the suspect's actions.
Lawyers representing Wells Fargo Bank refused to consent to the jurisdiction of a Black female U.S. District Court judge to preside over a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit. “In a case that is clearly about race and discriminatory practices rooted in the color of a person’s skin, the irony was not...
According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters.
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A high-ranking Caldwell Police lieutenant has been charged with a federal crime stemming from a 2017 arrest. The U.S. Attorney's Office told CBS2 on Friday that Lt. Joseph Hoadley has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. "On or...
Comments / 0