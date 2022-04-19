ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask a Stoner: Has Inflation Affected the Price of Weed?

By Herbert Fuego
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Stoner: It’s pretty simple why weed sales are down: inflation. Weed, like everything else, is now more expensive. Not sure why people are surprised. Dear Pauline: Everything but weed. As inflation tops 9 percent in metro Denver and hovers above the national average across the rest...

