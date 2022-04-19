ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eats After the Beats: Where to Dine After Shows at Denver's Music Venues

By Teague Bohlen
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver is big on music venues and local bands. It’s one of the surprises that new arrivals enjoy once they settle in and start to go out: Our music game is strong, and our bench is seriously deep. And after all those shows, there’s that emptiness inside many...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Mile High City is a perfect blend of urban excitement and outdoor adventures. This city is a favorite among foodies with award-winning restaurants and more breweries than any other US city. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Denver you’ll want to try.
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Brittany Anas

Historic Denver school transforms into 251-room hotel, restaurant

A rendering of The Slate Denver, a 251-room hotel that is opening in the historic Emily Griffith Opportunity School.The Slate Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A century ago, a teacher named Emily Griffith started the Denver Opportunity School based on the principle that education should be available to everyone, initially offering free classes to all who wished to learn.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Some of the Best Burgers Are Outside Denver City Limits

After naming Split Lip's Mississippi Slug Burger the city's Best Burger in the Best of Denver 2022, which hit the streets on April 7, we offered up another serving of our "Ten Best Burgers in Denver" list. In their responses on the Westword Facebook post of the burger list, readers...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Music Venues#Food Truck#Dine#Good Eats#Food Drink#Restaurants#Denver Biscuit Company#The Bluebird Theater#Fat Sully#Vegetarian
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
104.7 KISS FM

Russell Wilson’s $25 Million Cherry Hills Mansion Breaks Record

Russell Wilson has broken some records during his time in Seattle and after about 5 weeks in Colorado, he's already breaking records here, off the field anyway. I'm sure more on-the-field ones will be broken here too sooner than later, but for now, let's talk about his record-breaking purchase he just made in the Cherry Hills Neighborhood in Englewood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dumb Friends League Has A Lot Of Dogs Available For Adoption

DENVER (CBS4)– The Dumb Friends League is getting overwhelmed by dogs in need of adoption. The shelters in Denver, Castle Rock and Alamosa have seen spikes in relinquished and homeless dogs in recent weeks. (credit: CBS) Surrenders at the league are up 15% compared to 2019, with stray dog intakes up 41%. The Dumb Friends League said that animal shelters all along the Front Range are seeing increases in dogs up for adoption. “It’s unusual because Colorado, and Denver in particular, communities love dogs, so the past decade before the pandemic, we couldn’t keep dogs… they flew out of here,” said Katie Parker with the Dumb Friends League. (credit: CBS) Dog adoptions at the shelter in Alamosa are only $50 for the rest of the month.
DENVER, CO
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is About To Open His Sixth Restaurant In This City

Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The X

Here are 5 Places to Hunt for Geodes in Colorado

When it comes to rocks, geodes have to be one of the most unique. Plain spheres on the outside and chocked full of sparkly minerals on the inside. Geodes remind me of the saying "it's what's on the inside that counts". How Do Geodes Form?. According to the Carnegie Museum...
COLORADO STATE
FUN 107

Boston’s Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
BOSTON, MA
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is Colorado Experiencing a Mass Exodus?

Colorado's mass exodus is on, or is it? Depending on where you're at is probably the best answer to that question. Also, that's not really the case for us in Northern Colorado. A couple of sources are showing that the rate of people moving out of the state, in particular,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Next Storm Is Different, The Metro Area Could Actually Get Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak. Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal. (source: CBS) Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
DENVER, CO
Westword

First Look: Adobo's First Stand-Alone Restaurant Is a Green Chile Lover's Dream

When: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. What we saw: Adobo made a splash in its first iteration as a food truck, winning the top people's pick and the second-place judges' choice at Top Taco 2018, then snagging Best Food Truck honors in Westword's Best of Denver 2019. Since then, owner Blaine Baggao has continued to grow the business, opening an outpost inside First Draft in RiNo in 2020 and becoming one of the local food vendors at Meow Wolf's HELLOFOOD in 2021. Adobo also appeared in the Netflix series Fresh, Fried and Crispy, which touched on Baggao's journey to the food business following a head-on motorcycle accident — and made his lumpia "Netflix famous," he notes.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

10 suspects indicted in gang-related shootings in Denver metro area

DENVER — A grand jury indicted 10 members of the Few But Plenty street gang who were responsible for 14 incidents, most of them drive-by shootings, across the Denver metro area, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Monday. The indictment followed a two-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy