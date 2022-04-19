ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos 'can do some things' in draft even after trade for Russell Wilson

By Jeff Legwold
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- And with the ninth pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have selected ... Russell Wilson, quarterback. When the Broncos shipped five draft picks -- including that pick at No. 9 this year and their first-round selection next year -- to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Seattle Seahawks
