ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Wizz Air nightmare as families dumped 200 miles from London Gatwick and told ‘find your own way home’ at 4am

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aw8w8_0fDPvGc300

Wizz Air passengers have slammed the budget airline for dumping them 200 miles from their scheduled destination and telling them to find their own way home.

Flight W95752 had been due to depart Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport at 9.20pm on Sunday, headed for London Gatwick, but was delayed for around three hours, departing shortly after midnight on Monday instead.

Before take-off, Wizz Air crew informed passengers that they would be landing at Luton Airport instead of Gatwick, and made them wait an extra hour on the tarmac before departure as they added more fuel for the journey.

Then a shock twist: about half an hour before landing in the UK - at around 3am on Monday - the crew informed passengers that they would actually be landing in Doncaster, Sheffield, more than 200 miles from their intended destination.

“It was only a few minutes before we landed - everyone was freaking out on the plane,” passenger Tal Dekel-Daks told The Independent . “There were already children and babies having a tough time with the descent - a lot of people onboard were Israeli and don’t know Doncaster. They were asking us if it’s in London.”

“They suddenly said there’s no parking spots in Luton or Gatwick so we’re going to land in Doncaster, Sheffield,” said Adar Cohen, another passenger on the flight.

“They said they had arranged a coach to take us from there to Gatwick. That’s the point where people started to get upset - one said if we’d known this, we would never have boarded that plane. We’d have stayed a bit longer for a plane that could get to Gatwick, or even Luton.”

Despite promises of a coach to take everyone the three-and-a-half hours back to Gatwick, passengers say that, on arrival, Doncaster-Sheffield staff told them there were no coaches.

“We went through passport control and there were just a few Wizz Air people about. Everyone was wondering ‘Where are these coaches?’ They then said we couldn’t get coaches, there was no availability. They advised us to get a taxi and keep the receipt. Then they disappeared! I don’t even know how they got out of there,” says Mr Cohen.

Instead, stressed out groups, including families with young children, had to pay hundreds for night time taxis south. Some ended up with a door-to-door journey time of more than 15 hours.

Father Luke Baker tweeted that he had been forced to pay £480 for a four-hour taxi back home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ms Dekel-Daks says she and her brother joined a chaotic queue of hundreds at the taxi rank.

She managed to get a taxi to Doncaster Station and a train down to London shortly after 5am, while her brother paid £100 for a taxi to Nottingham.

“It was everyone fending for themselves. My brother got in a cab, but other people were trying to get in there. Lots of people didn’t even know where they were.”

Mr Cohen, who was travelling with his wife and two sons, aged 10 and 14, says there were several passengers on the plane with babies or children aged from about four to 10. His family managed to flag a taxi down for the three-hour journey back to Sydenham in southeast London, paying £260 and eventually arriving home at 8.30am.

“We had a wonderful cab driver, a very nice guy. It took about three and a quarter hours - I tried to stay awake with him to keep him company.”

Both say Doncaster Airport ground staff and local taxi drivers were scrambling to help the stranded passengers, while Wizz Air crew seemed to do a disappearing act after the promise of a coach home was retracted.

“There was one taxi driver who was calling around all of his taxi driver mates - a woman who worked for [Doncaster Airport management company] Swissport, not Wizz Air, was trying to help us but she didn’t really know what compensation they offered,” says Ms Dekel-Daks.

“Wizz Air staff said it would take a little time for coaches to arrive, and then it would take about three and a half hours to get back to Gatwick. I don’t remember the word ‘sorry’. It seemed to me they didn’t try too much to make themselves available - I imagine it was because they didn’t want to deal with angry customers,” says Mr Cohen.

He adds that his wife had also encountered astonishing delays with Wizz Air when flying out to Israel the week before - with a 24-hour delay in total, and a struggle getting any updates from the airline while she waited.

“Right now, the feeling is ‘Never again’. After my wife’s experience I was like, well these things can happen, it’s post-Covid, everyone’s figuring things out again. But after this - it can’t be that much of a coincidence. On my wife’s outbound journey, she could not get any information either. It felt like an institutional problem,” he says.

Ms Dekel-Daks agrees: “They didn’t give us anything when we were waiting on the tarmac for three hours [in Tel Aviv] - no water, no snacks. The trolley came around if you wanted to pay for something.

“I’ve never flown them before and I don’t think I would again.”

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and disruption that was caused by the rerouting of its flight W9 5752 from Tel Aviv to London Gatwick on Easter Monday 18 April.

“Due to Air Traffic Control staff shortages and absences at London Gatwick, it was unfortunately not possible for the flight to land at the airport as planned. As Doncaster Sheffield was the only airport which was able to help at such short notice, the flight was redirected to the airport.

“We did all we could do to help our customers get back to Gatwick, however the UK Easter holidays - and lack of available bus and train transfers - made this extremely difficult to manage. As a result, Wizz Air has now been in touch with all those affected passengers to apologise directly and accept claims for transportation to be reimbursed.”

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Gatwick Airport#Air Traffic Control#Find Your Own Way Home#Aircraft#Israeli
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

The Independent

614K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy