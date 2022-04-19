ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Kingfisher Reports Remaining Regional Surface Results Including up to 113.9 g/t gold, Goldrange Project

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') announces results from its 100% owned Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia. Highlights. Fieldwork outlined...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

A 'Dead' Sunspot Just Exploded, Launching a Plasma Ball Toward Earth

The "corpse" of a sunspot exploded Monday (April 11), triggering a mass ejection of solar material that is headed in Earth's direction. The explosion comes courtesy of a dead sunspot called AR2987, according to SpaceWeather.com. The sunspot explosion released loads of energy in the form of radiation, which also led to a coronal mass ejection (CME) – explosive balls of solar material – both of which could spur more intense northern lights in Earth's upper atmosphere. The material in that CME is likely to impact Earth on April 14, according to SpaceWeather.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Thousands of satellites are polluting Australian skies, and threatening ancient Indigenous astronomy practices

Since time immemorial, Indigenous peoples worldwide have observed, tracked and memorised all the visible objects in the night sky. This ancient star knowledge was meticulously ingrained with practical knowledge of the land, sky, waters, community and the Dreaming — and passed down through generations. One of the most well-known and celebrated Aboriginal constellations is the Emu in the Sky, which appears in the southern sky early in the year. It is an example of a dark constellation, which means it’s characterised by particularly dark patches in the sky, rather than stars. Conversely, space technology companies such as Starlink are increasingly competing to dominate...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Prices#Sedimentary Rock#Goldrange Project#Kingfisher Metals Corp#Fse#Kgfmf#Chilcotin#Lotus#The Cloud Drifter Trend#G T Ag
Space.com

Perseverance rover arrives at ancient Mars river delta

NASA's life-hunting Perseverance Mars rover just reached a big mission milestone. Perseverance has arrived safely at the remains of an ancient Red Planet river delta on the floor of the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater, NASA announced today (April 19). Mission team members said the delta will be a "veritable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover Micronovae: A New Kind of Thermonuclear Stellar Explosion

A team of astronomers, with the help of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), have observed a new type of stellar explosion — a micronova. These outbursts happen on the surface of certain stars, and can each burn through around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza of stellar material in only a few hours.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Massive meteorite impact created the hottest mantle rock ever

It's confirmed: The hottest rock ever discovered in Earth's crust really was super-hot. The rock, a fist-sized piece of black glass, was discovered in 2011 and first reported in 2017, when scientists wrote in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters that it had been formed in temperatures reaching 4,298 degrees Fahrenheit (2,370 degrees Celsius), hotter than much of the Earth's mantle. Now, a new analysis of minerals from the same site reveals that this record-scorching heat was real.
ASTRONOMY
marketplace.org

NASA satellites reveal groundwater levels beneath the surface

Keeping tabs on groundwater is more important than ever. Most of the western United States is suffering the most extreme drought in 12 centuries. And climate change only promises to make things worse. Aquifers — porous underground rock or earth containing groundwater — can provide lifelines to farmers and cities....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
Universe Today

Chinese Astronomers Recorded Earliest Account of Aurora

How dating an ancient text revealed one of the oldest observations of aurora known. It’s one of the greatest sky spectacles you can witness. Along with a total solar eclipse and a major meteor storm, I’d put a fine aurora display up there as one of the the most amazing things you can see in the night sky. And we’re not talking about the dull green glow that folks in the ‘lower 48’ see to the north and dismiss, but the glorious silent streamers of auroral curtains that can light up the entire sky.
ASTRONOMY
SPY

10 Best Drill Bits to Get Through the Toughest Metals in No Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As a homeowner, there may only be a few times where you may need a drill bit for metal. However, when you do, you will want to make sure you have one that will perform and cut through the metal you are working with. The last thing you want is to buy the wrong drill bit and then wait for the correct one to arrive. There are many metal drill bit materials to choose...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Ground-Breaking Research: The Earth Beneath Us May Be Shifting – Not Static

Ground-breaking research into the hot structures deep in the Earth suggest they could be much more fluid than once supposed. An article published recently by the prestigious journal, Nature, shows that the deep structure beneath Africa could be just 60 million years old – a fraction of the age previously supposed.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Confirms the Largest Comet Ever Discovered Traveling Towards the Sun

The broadest asteroid already unearthed is already transiting further towards solar radiation with over 1 million years, and its sheer magnitude gives insight on the enigmatic artifacts that comprise one of our Solar System's richest frameworks. The Largest Comet Ever Discovered. Poster under The Astrophysical Journal Letters, it was mentioned...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Middle-lower continental crust exhumed at the distal edges of volcanic passive margins

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2022) Cite this article. The extent of continents in oceans is an important scientific, economic and political issue. The crustal types seaward of the necking zones of volcanic passive margins are investigated. From a set of high-quality seismic data from Namibia we discuss the nature of this crust, oceanic or continental. Here we show that over ~100"‰km, this crust shares few of the characteristics of oceanic crust born from accretion at a slow-spreading oceanic ridge. We alternatively suggest that the middle-lower continental crust could be exhumed and made brittle at the most distal end of volcanic passive margins. We consecutively distinguish the mechanical break-up of the continental lithosphere at volcanic passive margins, i.e., the drop in mechanical strength, from a stage of steady-state syn-magmatic extension, most probably subaerial, predating the onset of the purely magmatic oceanic crust. These findings suggest that the extent of continental material in oceans could be more significant than isolated continental blocks and microcontinents.
SCIENCE
rigzone.com

Central Petroleum Starts Amadeus Drilling Campaign

Central Petroleum has spudded the Palm Valley 12 well, Southwest of Alice Springs in Australia's Northern Territory. — Central Petroleum has spudded the Palm Valley 12 (PV12) well in the OL3 license, Southwest of Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territory. The company said that the well was spud...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy