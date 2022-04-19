Dubuque Greyhounds Head for Homestretch

The Midwest Horse Fair in Madison happens April 22nd thru the 24th. The Midwest Horse Fair is the top 3-day horse fair in America. Held in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center, it has been growing and going strong since 1979. Every year the Midwest Horse Fair gets bigger & better, and this year will be no exception! The Midwest Horse Fair is owned by the Wisconsin Horse Council, Inc. All proceeds from the Fair are returned to the WHC and are used to represent and foster a unified equine industry in Wisconsin, to promote the equine through leadership, education, service, and communication, and to take a proactive role in the future growth and development of the equine industry.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO