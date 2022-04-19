ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Greyhounds Head for Homestretch

By Keith B.
 2 days ago
The end of an era draws near, with greyhound dog racing in Dubuque set to run its last race on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Thirty-seven years from its opening. Nationally the industry has been on the decline for a number of years seeing a significant backlash from animal rights activists and...

