ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sentenced to over 10 years in prison over pills in Mac Miller death

hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan sentenced to over 10 years in prison over pills...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Mac Miller’s mum speaks out as drug dealer in overdose case is sentenced

One of the three drug dealers who supplied Mac Miller with the deadly fentanyl that led to his overdose has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison. As reported by Rolling Stone, Ryan Michael Reavis was given the lengthy sentence by U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Monday, April 18th. Reavis reportedly asked for only just five years in custody before he was sentenced.
MUSIC
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Rapper#Fentanyl#Drugs
musictimes.com

Tupac Predicted His Death? Legendary Rapper 'Paranoid' Weeks Before Tragic Murder

In a stunning new interview, one of his close friends and co-rappers said that the iconic music hero was paranoid for two weeks before his sad murder. According to Radar Online, the 46-year-old rapper Numskull appeared on the "Murder Master Music Show," and revealed that Tupac was not acting himself the several weeks before he was killed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy