One person has died in a motorcycle crash in Garland.

Reports say the motorcycle rider collided with a box truck on east-bound I-30 near Bobtown Road Monday night around 6:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. There were no other injuries.

That stretch of I-30 was closed for several hours for the clean-up and investigation.

