ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry Speaks About Seeing His Grandmother, The Queen

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry spoke about his...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Buzz60
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's assistant, who clashed with Prince Harry, is publishing a revealing book about the monarch

In a new move from the Royal Family, the Queen has approved a book written by Royal dresser Angela Kelly that will reveal a tell-all tale of the Queen’s lockdown secrets and Prince Philip’s funeral. Reportedly, Angela was yelled at by Harry ahead of his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. As such, this approval is believed to be a passive-aggressive move by the royals.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie Shock: Prince Andrew’s Daughter Arranged Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry’s Meeting? Princess Beatrice’s Sister Reportedly A Peacemaker

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s recent reunion surprised royal fans. After all, they have been urging the Duke of Sussex to visit his grandmother for months. Prince Harry also skipped Prince Philip’s memorial service weeks ago, and this would’ve been another perfect opportunity for him to reunite with the queen. However, Prince Harry and the queen’s meeting wouldn’t have been possible if not for Princess Eugenie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Hugs Stormi, 4, In Adorable Photo As They Celebrate Easter With Family

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared several photos from her family’s Easter celebration on April 17, including one snapshot of the makeup mogul with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie sweetly wrapped her arms around her eldest child in the image, which was taken outside at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Kylie wore a blue dress, complete with white Balenciaga shoes and diamond earrings, while Stormi looked adorable in a stylish pink dress.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Popularity Declined After Quitting The Firm? Duke Of Sussex Reportedly Still More Popular Than One Royal

Prince Harry shocked The Firm and the entire world when he announced that he would be relocating to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. When he announced his decision, the Duke of Sussex made it clear that he offered to continue his royal duties even if he would be living thousands of miles away, but Queen Elizabeth didn’t approve his request. So, Prince Harry and Markle were forced to step down from their royal duties.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Comforted an Emotional Prince Harry as He Watched the Invictus Games

It's well-known that the Invictus Games mean a lot to Prince Harry. The sporting event—which occurs every two years, but had to be postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 when he saw how the "power of sport could help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery—physically, psychologically and socially." (Harry is, of course, a military veteran, having served two tours in Afghanistan and spent a decade in the British Army.) One person who knows exactly how much the event means to Prince Harry: His wife Meghan Markle, who could be seen on the first day of the event fiercely squeezing her husband's hand as he became emotional and bowed his head.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit

Before he and Meghan Markle arrived in The Netherlands for the 2020 Invictus Games (postponed to 2022, of course), Prince Harry had an audience with Queen Elizabeth II — or his granny, if you're one of the few people who can call the queen their grandmother. Until now, nobody knew exactly what they talked about, but Harry spoke to the BBC and shared that it was just a quick catch-up session and she wished the U.K.'s Invictus Games delegation all the best as they competed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy