Prince Harry Speaks About Seeing His Grandmother, The Queen

It's well-known that the Invictus Games mean a lot to Prince Harry. The sporting event—which occurs every two years, but had to be postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 when he saw how the "power of sport could help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery—physically, psychologically and socially." (Harry is, of course, a military veteran, having served two tours in Afghanistan and spent a decade in the British Army.) One person who knows exactly how much the event means to Prince Harry: His wife Meghan Markle, who could be seen on the first day of the event fiercely squeezing her husband's hand as he became emotional and bowed his head.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO