NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City council is expected to approve an early retirement of a 20-year bond related to the construction of fire station No. 2 on Lorain Road. Part of North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones’ 2022 budget, the proposal to call the note early will save residents .4 mills (or $14 for every $100,000 in home valuation annually) off their property taxes beginning in 2023.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO