ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Is Full, Needs Public’s Help

By Mat Murdock
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a Facebook Live post yesterday, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter asked for the public's help as the shelter is full after having to take in 23 dogs on Saturday due to a case in the county. They added to that number another 20 dogs yesterday, over 100 birds, and 13 guinea...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Pets & Animals
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Guinea Pigs#Birds#Fur#Facebook Live
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
WRDW-TV

Local animal shelter has new play area for dogs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new project at the SPCA Albrecht Center is nearly finished. People who work there say they raised $50,000 to make it happen. One pup, Cinderella, is already experiencing why this new play yard is so important. It’s like a dream. “She’s having a blast....
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Students’ Paintings Help Raise Money For Local Animal Shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, a local art teacher is showing her students there is more to art than just a pretty picture. In 2019, Megan Glass held her first “Paws for Art Show” at Mercer Elementary School to help raise money for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. Glass said the theme is cats and dogs, and students in kindergarten through 6th grade create art pieces ranging from drawings to collages to portraits of the animals in the shelter. Then parents and community members who attend the art show can buy one of the creations, and all of the proceeds go to the shelter. Glass said they just held their second in-person art show because of the pandemic. She’s happy to say they raised more than $4,000 and donated 100 items to the shelter for the 100th day of school. Mrs. Glass hopes students learn the importance of painting these paws for a good cause and this creative idea encourages other art teachers to follow suit. If you’re interested in donating to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, go to its website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy