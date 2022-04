It breaks my heart whenever a pup is returned to a shelter. It's usually due to no fault of their own. Will you give Tyson a chance to prove his love? Please, don't let the fact that he was returned scare you away. My best boy, Cyrus, was returned to Pet Savers twice before he found his forever home with me. I honestly can't imagine my life without him.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO