ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks masking, current COVID situation

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll start Tuesday with some cloud cover, but we should see more...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Shawano, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
WBAY Green Bay

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests. The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status. The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge...
TRAVEL
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Local reactions to federal mask mandate ruling

Representative Gallagher says he’s trying to help the industry retain current drivers and recruit new ones. Victoria Prokopovitz disappeared without a trace on April 25, 2013. Her husband, James, was the last person to see her alive. WATCH: Francis the turtle described as 'calm and happy boy'. Updated: 9...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Masking#13 Hours
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Area trucking leaders sit down with Rep. Gallagher

WBAY spoke to travelers on both sides of the masking debate. Representative Gallagher says he’s trying to help the industry retain current drivers and recruit new ones. Victoria Prokopovitz disappeared without a trace on April 25, 2013. Her husband, James, was the last person to see her alive. WATCH:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Soaps In Depth

Y&R Alum Tammin Sursok Reveals Her COVID Diagnosis

After managing to avoid getting sick from the highly-contagious coronavirus for two years, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Tammin Sursok (ex-Colleen) revealed on social media that she and one of her daughters have fallen ill. On Instagram, Sursok posted two photos — one of her looking absolutely miserable and on the verge of tears while in bed, and a second of her positive at-home test — and wrote, “Someone brought something home from school yesterday. After two years of not getting COVID, I finally got it.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

10 Best Drill Bits to Get Through the Toughest Metals in No Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As a homeowner, there may only be a few times where you may need a drill bit for metal. However, when you do, you will want to make sure you have one that will perform and cut through the metal you are working with. The last thing you want is to buy the wrong drill bit and then wait for the correct one to arrive. There are many metal drill bit materials to choose...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
The Independent

Couple sparks debate for refusing to trade seats on plane with child who’s ‘scared’ of flying

A couple has sparked a debate after revealing that they wouldn’t trade plane seats with a child, who was “scared” of flying and sitting in a different row from her mother.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @wearejustfriends wrote: “Asking someone to move seats on a plane? AIBU [Am I being unreasonable]?”She explained that she had been travelling to Gran Canaria with her boyfriend and made sure that their seats on the plane were next to each other. “I had booked mine and [my] boyfriend’s seats when we booked and...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Clair Norris' documentary earns praise for powerful stories

EastEnders star Clair Norris turned presenter last night (April 20), as she fronted the latest episode of the BBC's Panorama. The instalment, titled Obesity: Who Cares if I’m Bigger?, was originally scheduled to air on April 4, but was delayed following June Brown's death so the broadcaster could re-air a documentary as tribute.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Parents sue Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat claiming they caused teenage son’s suicide through ‘addictive design’

The family of a Wisconsin teenager who died by suicide in 2015 have sued the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, claiming the companies sparked his mental crisis with their addictive products.Donna Dawley, the mother of Christopher "CJ" Dawley, filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms and Snap in the federal court circuit of Wisconsin last week, alleging wrongful death.The suit was filed with the help of the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC), a specialist law firm founded to force social media companies to change their design practices by imposing financial penalties on them.“Congressional testimony has shown that...
LAW
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Francis the turtle described as 'calm and happy boy'

WBAY spoke to travelers on both sides of the masking debate. Representative Gallagher says he’s trying to help the industry retain current drivers and recruit new ones. Victoria Prokopovitz disappeared without a trace on April 25, 2013. Her husband, James, was the last person to see her alive. Updated:...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheWrap

Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty Among Cast for Netflix Drama ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’

“My Life With the Walter Boys” has its main cast. On Wednesday, Netflix announced “On My Block’s” Nikki Rodriguez and “Suits” alum Sarah Rafferty, are among the actors who’ve joined the 10-episode drama. The upcoming series, about 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who loses her family in a tragic accident, and has to adapt to life in Colorado with her guardian and 10 rowdy boys, is based on Ali Novak’s WattPad novel. The series just started production in Calgary.
TV SERIES
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy