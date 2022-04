Jimmy Anderson went wicketless for Lancashire on Thursday as he entered a 21st first-class season that he hopes includes a recall to England's Test team. The 39-year-old began with an uncharacteristic blemish when he sent down a huge wide first ball but was soon back to his parsimonious best, helping the hosts alter the momentum of the opening day between two of Division One's newly-promoted teams.

