Lizzo confirms relationship after being pictured with mystery man

Click here to read the full article. Get your swimsuits out, Lizzo has officially declared her new song “About Damn Time” the “song of the summer.” On Thursday, the singer released her feel-good grooving single alongside the video. Her first track of 2022 will appear on her highly anticipated album, Special, which arrives July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic. The LP is available for preorder.
In the Christian Breslauer-directed video, Lizzo attends a Stressed & Sexy support group and she’s asked to share her thoughts with the class. She busts out of the classroom and grooves to the electrifying beats down a hallway...
