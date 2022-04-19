Lizzo confirms relationship after being pictured with mystery man

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO