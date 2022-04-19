ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Corn consolidates after reaching decade high on supply risks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating below a decade high reached earlier, as traders assessed risks to global supply from the war in Ukraine and a slow start to planting in the United States. Wheat also turned lower while soybeans gave up most of their...

Reuters

Column: Global diesel shortage pushes oil prices higher

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Worsening diesel shortages in the United States and the rest of the world are intensifying upward pressure on petroleum prices and threaten to recreate the conditions that led to the record price spike in 2008. U.S. distillate fuel oil inventories, the category including diesel, fell...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices fall 5% after IMF cuts growth outlook

HOUSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices were down about 5% in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. Brent crude , the global benchmark, fell $5.91, or 5.22%, to settle at $107.25 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The acceleration...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn hits decade-high as supply worries increase

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Tuesday, with corn prices touching a decade high, as unfavourable U.S. weather and stalled Black Sea exports due to the Ukraine crisis intensified worries over tightening global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit decade-high above $8/bushel on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures topped $8 a bushel and reached their highest price in nearly a decade on Monday on concerns over unfavorable U.S. weather slowing plantings and the Ukraine war disrupting grain exports. Traders worry chilly weather hampering plantings this spring could...
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Fitch Solutions Raises Henry Hub Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has raised its 2022 Henry Hub price forecast to $4.9 per MMBTU, a new report from the company has revealed. Analysts at the company outlined in the report that they increased their previous forecast of $4 per MMBTU as they expect continued strong growth in U.S. LNG exports against strong domestic consumption for electricity for summer cooling.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs to near 10-year high on U.S. planting delays

* U.S. planting delays, Ukraine war support grain, oilseed prices * Expectations of lower corn output in Brazil adds to supply woes (Adds quote in paragraph 3, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Wednesday, nearing decade-highs scaled in the previous session, as traders fretted over planting delays in the United States and a lack of supplies from war-torn Ukraine. Soybeans and wheat inched higher. "The estimated value of grain and oilseed market open interest closed the week at a historical high, driven by elevated prices as shortages of corn, wheat and vegetable oils appear imminent amid persistent and intensifying conflict in leading producer and exporter Ukraine," JPMorgan analysts said in a note. The most-active corn contract climbed 0.3% to $8.01-3/4 a bushel, as of 0315 GMT, not far from highest since September 2012 reached on Tuesday. Soybeans gained 0.3% at $16.96-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4% to $11.13-1/4. Chilly weather is delaying the start of U.S. corn plantings. The market is particularly sensitive to potential problems for the U.S. crop as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled Ukrainian grain exports. U.S. corn planting was 4% complete, as of Sunday, below the five-year average of 6%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly report on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters were expecting 5%. Dry weather forecast for the second half of April in Brazil's central area, where some of the country's largest grain producing states are located, might limit yields for the 2021/22 second corn crop, experts said. After seeing its first crop affected by the lack of rainfall, Brazil now hopes to harvest an 88.5 million-tonne second crop, which accounts for nearly 75% of its total corn output in a given year. For wheat, the USDA crop report also underscored drought risks to the crop that could exacerbate a shortfall in supply from Ukraine. The agency rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, a 26-year low. Argentine ship workers will stage a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest what they call delays by the government in awarding tenders to the sector, although the action is not expected to affect activity at key grains ports in and around Rosario. The Maritime, Port and Naval Industry Federation (Fempinra) announced the strike on Tuesday, less than a week after protests by grains truck drivers snarled up transportation of soy and corn right in the middle of the harvest season. Ukraine has insufficient storage capacity even for its reduced 2022 grain harvest, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Tuesday, with the country struggling to export existing stocks during the invasion by Russia. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and small buyers of soybean and soyoil contracts, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's sugarcane area fell 3.5% last season as soy, corn grow

April 20 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil switched 300,000 hectares of agricultural land from sugarcane to mostly soybeans and corn in the 2021/22 season that ended in March in the world's largest sugar producer, as competition for land increased due to high prices for grains. According to a report by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chinese soybean crushers slow bean buying on poor margins

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese soybean crushers have slowed bean purchases for deliveries through August as poor margins curbed appetite, traders and analysts said. Reduced demand in the world's top soybean buyer could cut China's appetite for bean imports, already forecast to drop in 2021/22 by nearly 10% from...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, April 20, 2022

Soybean futures were higher in overnight trading on concerns about global cooking-oil supplies. Grain futures were mixed. The ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine have left buyers of cooking oils in a bit of a lurch as the countries are the two largest producers of sunflower oil. The countries combined account for 73% of sunflower oil exports, according to data from the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).
MARKETS
rigzone.com

USA and EU Reach LNG Supply Deal

Under the agreement, Europe will get at least 15 billion cubic meters of additional LNG supplies by the end of the year. — The U.S. and the European Union will push to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas to European countries by the end of 2022 in a bid to displace Russian gas, a political framework that now leaves companies to sort out the details.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb on U.S. export optimism; wheat eases on profit-taking

CHICAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with the July contract hitting a two-month high on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed, analysts said. Corn followed soybeans higher, with front contracts leading the way up in both markets. But wheat futures fell...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China farm official warns against excessive culling of breeding sows

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese hog farmers should not excessively eliminate breeding sows, a farm official urged on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of heavy losses raised the risk of many exiting the business. However, profits are expected to return for pig farmers by the third quarter, although there...
AGRICULTURE

