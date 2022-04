Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB model with a $75 discount today. You can get your hands on the best PS5 SSD for just $199.99 (was $275). While this isn't quite the historic lowest-ever price we've witnessed on the Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB (that was $189.99 in February), this is only the second time that we've seen this Gen 4 drive at under the $200 mark. We've previously observed this PS5 SSD retailing for around the $210 range throughout much of 2022, so you're getting an extra $10 off here at the very least.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO