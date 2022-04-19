Mobile Market popping up at Milam Street Kitchen Incubator Community Kitchen

Popular breakfast and lunch restaurant Uptown Kitchen has some new owners and we know now who. Former owner Jonathan Lutz owned and operated the Heritage Square restaurant for 15 years but sold the restaurant in early March. New owners Quality Dining are known for their operations at Burger King locations and Papa Vino’s Italian Kitchen. The vice president in operations Steve Hunter said the company has no plans to change the fresh-forward food menu but may eventually plan to expand catering services, refresh the aesthetic and utilize the space for more private events. You can read more about what Quality Dining has planned for Uptown Kitchen at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO