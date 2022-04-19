Joel Embiid to Nick Nurse: 'Stop bitching about calls'

Derek Bodner: Joel Embiid says he told Nick Nurse “Respectfully, to stop bitching about calls.” “I feel like every foul was legit, and should have been more, honestly

Source: Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from April 18:

– J. Brunson: 41 pts, 8 reb, +15

– S. Curry: 34 pts, 12-17 fg, +32

– J. Embiid: 31 pts, 11 reb, 37 min

– J. Poole: 29 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast

– N. Jokic: 26 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk

– T. Maxey: 23 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast

– T. Harris: 20 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk – 10:27 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid last night:

✅ 31 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 9-16 FG

✅ 12-14 FT

It’s the 10th time Embiid has recorded at least 30p/10r in a playoff game.

The only other players in @Philadelphia 76ers history with at least 10 such games are Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (14) and Dolph Schayes (13). pic.twitter.com/PxfPROwtWV – 9:51 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

All officiating talk in Sixers-Raps has overshadowed that:

—Philly has been *considerably* better in transition in both directions

—Toronto is gifting Harden corner three assists, strong and weakside, to sell out helping middle

— Doubles have had basically 0 impact on Embiid – 9:50 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid and the #Sixers refuse to get ‘punked’ by the #Raptors in Game 2 of the playoffs | writes @inkstainedretch inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-n… via @phillyinquirer – 9:05 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: Nick Nurse challenged his players to be more physical with Joel Embiid and for a fair shake with the officials. Embiid knew it was coming. Big Bank take Little Bank sports.yahoo.com/stopping-joel-… – 9:01 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid and Nick Nurse are going back and forth about foul calls and free throws. But we kinda knew the Sixers were going to have an advantage there against Toronto.

What about all this other stuff, though? That’s how the Sixers are up 2-0: theathletic.com/3257689/2022/0… – 8:45 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

76ers to record 10 or more 30pt, 10reb games in playoffs:

Wilt

Dolph Schayes

Joel Embiid – 7:26 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

While Embiid, Maxey are the big stories, Tobias Harris has been quietly outstanding audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:37 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Raptors wanted to get physical with Joel Embiid and the rest of the #Sixers, but Philly made sure they hit 1st in this one sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/19/joe… via @SixersWire – 2:05 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

After Nick Nurse put pressure on the officials between Games 1 and 2, Joel Embiid responded on the floor and at the podium, meeting the challenge of the moment while another MVP candidate is currently melting down as I hit send phillyvoice.com/joel-embiids-r… – 12:26 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid, on coaches (not just Nick Nurse) complaining about the number of fouls he draws: “I think they just do it (complain) because they have to, but they don’t actually believe it. If you watch the clips, every single foul is a foul.” – 11:22 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid on his late-game exchange with Nick Nurse: “I’ve always been a big fan, but I told him, respectfully…to stop bitching about calls, because I saw what he said last game. If you’re going to triple-team somebody all game, they’re bound to get to the free-throw line… – 11:11 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid says he twisted his left ankle a couple of times and hurt his right elbow bumping into Pascal Siakam tonight. He said he’ll see how he feels tomorrow. – 11:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his right elbow bothering him tonight: Said Pascal Siakam hit it and should be all right but will see Tuesday. – 10:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said his arm feels alright. He said Pascal Siakam ran into his arm. #Sixers – 10:59 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says he twisted his ankle, but both that and his elbow will be alright. “See how it feels tomorrow.” – 10:58 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on numerous #NBA coaches saying he gets too many foul calls: pic.twitter.com/Zbs101RjZi – 10:54 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid says he told Nick Nurse “Respectfully, to stop bitching about calls.”

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Embiid says he feels all fouls he got were legitimate and “there probably should’ve been more, honestly.” – 10:51 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Joel Embiid on Danny Green’s dunk: “We told him in the locker room, you’re gonna get drug tested tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/vFy9jrLPlp – 10:50 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid jokingly says Danny Green should expect to be drug tested Tuesday after his fast break dunk in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/DnJoVLVXsB – 10:50 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Danny Green (in all green tonight) on his dunk: “I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal, like I don’t dunk all the time.”

Joel Embiid says Green is going to get drug tested tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XFSAAK9obe – 10:49 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Green seems befuddled why everyone is making a big deal out of it. – 10:49 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid setting the tone: ‘He started being extremely aggressive. He’s intimidating, honestly.’ – 10:23 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Nurse on the exchange with Embiid: “He said ‘I’m gonna keep making all my free throws if you keep fouling me,’ and I said, ‘Well, you might have to.’” pic.twitter.com/CeDri8Ccqf – 10:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Joel Embiid finishing that game was a great sign for Philadelphia.

And he’s going to keep going to the stripe. Embiid has attempted double-digit free throws in both games at Toronto during regular season – 10:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“He said, ‘I’m gonna keep making all those free throws if you keep fouling,’ and I said, ‘you might have to.’ Good player, man.” – Nurse on his conversation with Embiid – 10:14 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Huge win but Joel Embiid took a pounding. The team looks quite good. Maxey and Harris stepping up. We’ll wait for word on Embiid’s elbow and ankle. The latter seemed fine. The former has me worried. – 10:10 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Nurse: “You get calls.”

Embiid: “Those are fouls.”

Nurse: “Pardon me?”

Embiid: “Those are fouls.”

Nurse: “Some of them. I know.” pic.twitter.com/4WSpTFxxub – 10:05 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Joel Embiid just had a conversation with Nick Nurse in the final seconds. Someone should ask him about it. – 10:02 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Tremendous start to this postseason for Philadelphia. Great defense. Brilliant Game 2 from Embiid. Tyrese Maxey carrying over a strong regular season. – 10:01 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers hold serve with a 112-97 win in Game 2. Some bumps and bruises to deal with but the offense was again humming for most of the game.

Every starter was in double figures. Joel Embiid came out on fire and finished with 31 + 11. Tyrese Maxey needed 11 shots to get 23 points. – 10:01 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Topes lose. 112-97 Sixers. 2-0 Sixers.

Embiid with 31, Maxey with 23.

OG had 26 for Raps, 20-10-5 for Siakam. – 10:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid tonight:

31 PTS

11 REB

9-16 FG

It’s his 10th 30/10 playoff game. Only Wilt has more in Sixers history (14). pic.twitter.com/2M0wybCDZ5 – 10:00 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers win Game 2 112-97, taking a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Game 3 is Wednesday in Toronto.

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers head to Toronto up 2-0.

They win Game 2, 112-97.

Embiid: 31 PTS / 11 REB

Maxey: 23 PTS / 9 REB / 8 AST

Harris: 20 PTS / 10 REB

Harden: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST

Green: 11 PTS / 3 AST

PLAY THE SONG – 9:59 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Philadelphia will take a 2-0 lead across international land, with a 112-97 win over Toronto. Embiid with 31-11. Maxey with 23-9-8

They’ll be without Matisse Thybulle in Toronto (who only played 10 minutes tonight) – 9:59 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

embiid being the best player in the series and harden being third-best was supposed to be a good outcome for the raptors… but then maxey happened – 9:53 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid is checking back in with the Sixers up 19 and 9:02 left to play. Guess we’ll see how that elbow is feeling. – 9:37 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid is checking back in. – 9:37 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers have kept the Game 1 good thing going through the first 3 quarters, leading, 95-71, in Game 2 ahead of Q4.

Embiid: 28 PTS / 11 REB

Maxey: 18 PTS / 6 REB / 7 AST

Harden: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 6 AST

Harris: 13 PTS / 6 REB – 9:28 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Here’s where Embiid appeared to get his arm caught. Was grabbing the inside of that elbow before departing. pic.twitter.com/kJGO2HtRYg – 9:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Maxey fine but that Embiid elbow injury is concerning until further notice. Def had a Paul George flashback there – 9:24 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Embiid looks hurt, dragging that right arm underneath his elbow. Checks out of the game – 9:20 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid was favoring his right elbow. Seems better now. #Sixers – 9:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Joel Embiid really hit the turnaround corner 3. One of the most fun shots to take but he’s hitting this in a Game 2… – 9:19 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A 7’2” man should not be able to make a 3 in the corner over 2 defenders the way Joel Embiid just did. That was impressive. #Sixers – 9:19 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Embiid, who as part of his offseason work has watched every made field goal from Kevin Durant to Hakeem Olajuwon to Michael Jordan, just makes every shot look easy. More on Embiid’s rise @SInow: si.com/nba/2022/03/30… – 9:16 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers have stretched edge to 26 (84-58) over #Raptors with 4:10 left in 3rd quarter. Embiid (25 points, 11 rebounds) and Harden (14, 5 rebs, 6 assists) lead way for Philly. – 9:15 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Embiid just grabbed the X-Box controller and started mashing buttons randomly and he still scored a few buckets.

Sixers up 84-58 with 4:10 left in the 3rd. – 9:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sure looks like Embiid is trying to get through the rest of this game without pushing himself.

So far, so good. Sixers are up 20 now with Maxey about to shoot free throws. Sixers are getting some strong all-around performances from Tobias Harris and Danny Green. – 9:10 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Joel Embiid looks like he’s playing pretty conservatively on that sore left ankle in the early third. Skipped a couple transition opportunities, playing some rare spot up offense. Keeping an eye on it. – 9:08 PM

Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm

Siakam getting an offensive foul for hitting Embiid in the face is gonna make Nurse explode. – 9:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Can’t get through a 76ers postseason with Joel Embiid fully intact smh – 8:58 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid grimacing a bit walking out on the floor, but he is out here for warmups out of halftime – 8:57 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The 76ers are up 67-52 and Joel Embiid is +3 tonight. That’s an issue – 8:57 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Here comes Embiid for his 2nd half warmup. Looks fine, maybe a slight limp. – 8:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Here’s a look at the play where Embiid got his left ankle or knee caught up in a crowd. pic.twitter.com/rzzP6OJHqK – 8:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Free throws are good for you:

– Toronto Raptors: 6/7

– James Harden: 7/7

– Joel Embiid: 11/12 – 8:48 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers up 67-52 at the break, in what was a dominant second quarter. Embiid was favoring the ankle after going down late in the quarter, though. Finished out the final possession, but was barely involved in the play. – 8:46 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

VanVleet struggled in the second quarter, shooting 1-9. The Sixers take a 67-52 lead into the break. Embiid was scoreless in the second quarter, missing his two shots. – 8:45 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 67, Raptors 52. Embiid had 19 first-quarter points, and then got help from his friends in the second to stretch the lead out. Harden with 14-5-4. Maxey with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 4 assists. Sixers are shooting 55.9 percent from the floor. – 8:45 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 67-52, at halftime in Game 2.

Embiid: 19 PTS / 7 REB

Harden: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST

Maxey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST

Green: 9 PTS

Harris: 6 PTS / 5 REB

Team: 57.6% FG / 57.1% 3fg / 91.3% FT – 8:45 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers lead 67-52 at half but Joel Embiid’s health is the more important development.

Embiid went down on that transition possession late in the second quarter. Was able to finish the half but looked to be favoring his ankle pretty good. – 8:45 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Looks like Embiid had a slight limp on his way to the locker room. Something to watch after the half – 8:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Sixers up 15 at the half, but the story heading into the break will be Embiid looking gimpy going into the locker room. Had grabbed at the ankle after going down at the offensive end on Achiuwa’s foul of Harden – 8:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Sixers 67, Raptors 52 at the half

Embiid’s got 19, Fred’s got 17 and played all 24 minutes – 8:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

If Philadelphia is going to keep winning these non-Embiid minutes, then that makes a huge difference not just in this series, but the whole playoff run. Paul Reed has held down the fort pretty well thus far. #Sixers – 8:41 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Shooting set for Siakam to get an open 3 guarded by Embiid. That will be there anytime Siakam wants it, but he’ll of course have to knock it down. – 8:38 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Right now, the Sixers are +12 in the 6 minutes Embiid was on the bench in the first half.

If the game ended right now, that would be the highest plus-minus during non-Embiid minutes in the 36 playoff games in Embiid’s career. – 8:34 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Sixers went 22-11 during the first shift of non-Embiid minutes. They will be tough to beat if that continues to happen. – 8:31 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

With Embiid on the bench to start the second quarter until he returned the Sixers went from down one to up 11. Raptors HAVE TO win those minutes. – 8:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

For a second straight game, Philly has won the non-Embiid minutes in the first half.

If that keeps happening, this is all but certain to be a short series. – 8:28 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

76ers win 1st half Embiid-less minutes by 12! 12! – 8:28 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid is back, Philly won the backup center minutes by 12 points. – 8:26 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Thaddeus Young having a rough one. First possession with Embiid on bench, Harden shoots, and Thad looks at his man Danny Green as the ball goes up, not once, then twice, but doesn’t put a body on him. Green grabs rebound and finds Milton for a three. Then Thad missing rotations. – 8:22 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors were -4 in Embiid’s 11 Game 1 rest minutes. They’ve been outscored 18-9 in 4.5 minutes with him on the bench so far tonight.

They went Box-and-1 vs Harden, but Green/Maxey/Harris/Milton combined to shoot 7-for-8. – 8:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Getting thumped in non-Embiid minutes is not a sustainable approach. – 8:21 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

This might be the best no-Embiid playoff stretch the Sixers have had in, like, ever? – 8:21 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Not how the non-Embiid minutes are supposed to go. Very yikes – 8:20 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

This is disastrous in the non-Embiid minutes. – 8:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

There’s three fouls on OG Anunoby, who stays in the game, but after a second straight Tyrese Maxey bucket Toronto calls time. 76ers are now up 50-42 – and, once again, are winning the non-Embiid minutes. – 8:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Raptors have FVV, OG and Pascal on the floor at the same time with Embiid off and they can’t make any progress. That ain’t great. – 8:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Sixers winning the non-Embiid minutes by making a ton of threes is going to be an issue – 8:18 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Raps up 33-32 after a quarter. Embiid has 19 in the frame, 11 from the line on 12 attempts. Raps team total for free throws is five. – 8:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

11 of Embiid’s 19 first-quarter points came at the free throw line. He attempted 12 of Philly’s 15 free throws and drew 8 of the Toronto’s 9 fouls. The Raptors (who’s most comparable player in terms of size is giving up more than 3 inches & 50 pounds) don’t have an answer for him – 8:13 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid’s first quarter:

19 PTS / 3 REB

…! – 8:12 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Raptors lead 33-32 after one quarter. Embiid had 19 points in the quarter, while VanVleet had 15. #Sixers shooting 53.3% from the field. Raptors are shooting 50% – 8:12 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Raptors up 33-32 at the end of one, led by Fred VanVleet (15, including 4-6 on 3s). Embiid’s 19 points (4-6, 11-12 from the line) were more than the rest of the Sixers combined (Niang at 5, Harden at 5 and Green with 3 rounded out the rest of the scoring). – 8:11 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

A 19-point first quarter for Joel Embiid (4 for 6 from the floor, 11 for 12 from the foul line). He scored 19 points in Game 1.

Three Raptors — Anunoby, Siakam, Birch — already have two fouls. – 8:11 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 33-32 after a quarter. VanVleet and Siakam were both outstanding, but the Raptors are using all of their fouls on Embiid, who has 19. – 8:11 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Raptors 33, Sixers 32 at the end of the first. That was chippy and intense and quite the scoring duel between Embiid (19 points) and VanVleet (15 points). Are we having fun yet? – 8:10 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Per @Stathead Joel Embiid is the only player in the last 25 years to make 11+ FT in the first quarter of a playoff game https://t.co/k5eY6FPsdi pic.twitter.com/1XBsYXhMBw – 8:09 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

One thing Embiid can’t complain about is getting refereed like a giant — ie: the little people fouls don’t get called. Guy gets some marginal calls in his favour. Was Malachi Flynn really impeding his progress? Come on man. It was a foul, but it affected nothing. – 8:07 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

When Embiid runs like this off misses and gets that position in transition defenses have no chance – 8:07 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Wanna know why Embiid’s shot 12 FTs?

Because the Raptors are legit fouling him

It’s really that simple – 8:07 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Something tells me Embiid is going to foul out a couple of these dudes. He’s 11-12 from the foul line …. in the first quarter. – 8:07 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Embiid running the floor continues to be absolutely devastating. Raps can’t get their defense in position against him and he’s way too big to deal with. – 8:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is out here just mashing every single Raptors big man. This just isn’t fair. #Sixers – 8:06 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid in Game 1: 19 points.

Joel Embiid in tonight’s first quarter: 19 points. – 8:06 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid right now pic.twitter.com/jodysRD6PO – 8:06 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid scored 19 points in all of G1.

He’s going to the line for his 19th point of the first quarter. – 8:06 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid with the second chance and one.

He yells to the crowd.

Tyrese Maxey gestures to the crowd.

The crowd responds to them both. – 8:06 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Two suggested adjustments for the Sixers: Can’t get cute trying to save Embiid’s legs, no Niang on Siakam (already happened). And no helping at all off FVV (should happen). – 8:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid: 14 points

Fred VanVleet: 14 points

Everyone else (on both teams): 21 points – 8:01 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid has 14 points (3-4 fg / 8-9 FT) in his first 10 minutes tonight. 👀 – 8:01 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Sixers get called for their first foul 8 minutes into the game. Raptors have already been called for 7, and Embiid/Harden have drawn them all and attempted all 12 of Philly’s free throws. Anunoby, Siakam and Birch each have 2 fouls. – 7:59 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid (8-9) and James Harden (3-3) are shooting a combined 11-12 from the foul line. They’ve accounted for all of the Sixers foul shots. – 7:59 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid up to nine free throws in the first quarter, it would appear Nick Nurse’s campaigning did not sway the officials – 7:57 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Doc Rivers asked Joel Embiid if he had ever seen a “chubby guy” win MVP? pic.twitter.com/YPljMcJYbz – 7:57 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Toronto battling the whistle, again, already.

Solid fight from the Raps thus far though. Getting Embiid agitated at times. Keep going. – 7:53 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

With all of this adrenaline and hard fouls the Sixers will need to remind Embiid every 2 minutes rest of the way about that double tech – 7:53 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid converts the foul shot to knock the score. – 7:52 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Embiid using his size & strength to the max. Nick Nurse asked for this. – 7:51 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

This pass from Harden to Embiid was sweet. The and-one from Embiid was on point. He’ll go to the line, looking to convert the three-point play with his team down 13-12. – 7:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Two quick fouls on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for Toronto. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, is *very* fired up early. Ton of emotion on both sides in what’s been a very fun start. – 7:50 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

2 early fouls on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby isn’t good for a Raptors team that is already down Scottie Barnes.

Raptors up 13-12 early, but the Sixers, fueled by Embiid, have erased what was an early 11-4 Toronto edge. – 7:49 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I haven’t seen Joel Embiid this animated on the basketball court in a long time. He’s talking after every play and he’s been very intense. #Sixers – 7:49 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Think the Sixers did really well to weather the early storm + keep playing through Toronto’s physicality. Embiid just mashing these guys right now – 7:49 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

I can’t imagine standing in front of Joel Embiid when he’s coming down the lane like that. He’s a human freight train in motion in those transition situations. – 7:48 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Talk about degree of difficulty. After starting Game 1 on Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby starts Game 2 on James Harden. Just picked up his second foul in 5 minutes, though. – 7:47 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Incredible play by Joel to run the floor after the pass ahead to Maxey and give him a target when he got stuck falling out of bounds. Embiid’s effort in transition has been a huge key for Sixers this series. – 7:46 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Wow. Embiid gets leveled by way to the basket. Siakam went straight up as Embiid lost his footing. But it sure did look bad. This is going to a be a #ManUpFlow game. – 7:44 PM

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Precious limps off under his own power. Another casualty of that immense size Embiid possesses. – 7:44 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

On replay, that looked like just a playoff foul from Siakam with Embiid losing his footing. Feel like it won’t be a flagrant but we’ll see. – 7:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid took a hard hit from Pascal Siakam. The officials are reviewing it for a possible flagrant. #Sixers – 7:43 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Big time takedown, Precious on Embiid

This one’s gonna be fun – 7:43 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Can see Siakam mouthing “No way!” from the opposite side of the court after getting called for that foul on Embiid. – 7:41 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Well, Nurse wanted his team to match Philly’s physicality. OG and the Raps sending a message early: they’re not backing down from Embiid or the Sixers. – 7:41 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Raptors are very clearly trying to set a different tone to start this game. OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid just got double technicals, and Toronto is out to an early lead. – 7:39 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Failing to learn from Markieff Morris, Joel Embiid gets involved with OG early on. – 7:39 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

OG and Embiid had to be separated. OK… OK … OK … The Raptors said they were going to be the intensity. I guess, it is on. Double techs for the players. – 7:39 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Double Ts on Embiid and Anunoby. – 7:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It’s getting feisty already. Joel Embiid is getting into it with some Raptors players and the crowd is chanting “MVP”. Double techs on Embiid and OG Anunoby. #Sixers – 7:39 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Anunoby and Embiid getting into it during a stoppage less than 90 seconds into the game. Double techs — which favors the Raps, I’d say – 7:39 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Joel Embiid and OG Anunoby exchanging mouthwash and shoves…double tech’s issued – 7:39 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Embiid and OG into it, couple of shoves and much contretemps – 7:38 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid shoving each other. Getting testy 88 seconds into play. – 7:38 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Precious ain’t Scottie but what he can offer at his best in terms of being a primary defender on Embiid, overall defensive versatility, and floor spacing is good enough to help the Raptors win tonight. – 7:36 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Embiid will not get same calls tonight.

Can’t expect repeat performance by Maxey.

Going to need better FG % from Embiid & Harden to win game two. – 7:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Starters tonight

SIXERS: Embiid, Harris, Green, Maxey, Harden

RAPS: Achiuwa, Siakam, Anunoby, Trent, Van Vleet

Thad Young is also available – 7:01 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Nick Nurse discussed his his comments towards the officials in Game 1. He was upset that the officials didn’t review some of the elbows Joel Embiid threw at his guys and he wants the officials to have “the guts” to review those if they happen again today #Sixers – 6:05 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #torontoraptors #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference first-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth – 5:21 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last five seasons combined, Nikola Jokic has more assists than Chris Paul or LeBron James.

And Jokic has more rebounds than Giannis or Embiid. – 11:19 AM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Doc Rivers: “Every time he walks into the gym it’s like sunshine.”

Joel Embiid: He’s the league’s most improved player.

@Daryl Morey: “He doesn’t even realize how good he is yet.”

Wrote about the joy of Tyrese Maxey, for @FOX Sports News/@FOXSports:

foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 10:22 AM

Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse on his late exchange with Joel Embiid: “(Embiid) said, ‘I’m gonna keep making all my free throws if you keep fouling me,’ and I said, ‘Well, you might have to.’” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 19, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: Nick Nurse continued his stump speech regarding the officials pregame tonight. Said there were elbows and “an open hand slap” from the Sixers in the first game that went uncalled. “I hope they have enough guts to at least stop the game and look at that stuff tonight” -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / April 18, 2022

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan thought Giannis went over Patrick Williams’ back, which would’ve been Giannis Antetokounmpo 6th foul. Instead, Williams drew a foul. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 17, 2022