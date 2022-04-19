ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarcus Cousins thinks he's the best Sacramento player ever

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
You averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in seven seasons with Sacramento after they drafted you with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Would you want to see your No. 15 jersey retired there? DeMarcus Cousins: I put the time and work in. I hold many records there. I honestly think I’m the best player to ever come through Sacramento. And I stand on that, absolutely.

Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Will Barton, asked about what happened with him and DeMarcus Cousins in the 3rd quarter:

“Nothing, just some goofy shit. I can’t even entertain.”

Then said, “I can’t let that happen in this series, in the playoffs, in the game. I’ve got to be better than that.” – 2:10 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Will Barton called the spat with DeMarcus Cousins “goofy” stuff that he can’t allow himself “to entertain.” – 1:47 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Will on the DeMarcus spat: “Just some goofy shit that I can’t entertain.” – 1:47 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins & Will Barton having an argument: “If we’re fragmented, if we’re breaking off into groups or individuals, then we have zero chance of winning a game in this series.” – 1:39 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on getting the crowd going and trying to get their attention at DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton arguing pic.twitter.com/wLOovFW12h1:19 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the Nuggets’ bench: “No one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked on national TV.”

“I think it’s just frustration.” – 1:01 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked Michael Malone about the DeMarcus-Will spat in the third quarter. Said when you’re getting embarassed, you’re getting your ass kicked, frustrations boil over.

Said he hopes that when they get back on the plane tonight, he hopes they do so together and not splintered. – 1:00 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Michael Malone says that he wants to make sure that the team gets on the plane “together.” He says on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the bench, “no one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked.” He says Nuggets “have to iron it out” – 12:58 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets are spiraling out of control. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins have to separated going into a timeout. Denver fouls another Warrior attempting a 3. Nikola Jokic picks up a personal foul, his 4th, and a T, and heads to the bench. – 11:59 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousin had to be separated heading into the Nuggets’ last timeout just now. pic.twitter.com/TRxNppTriO11:54 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Poole took that layup with Boogie thundering behind him and I was so scared for a sec – 10:59 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The Nuggets? Extending the lead with Joker on the bench?

Monte/Boogie/J-Myke bringing it.

37-31, Denver. – 10:52 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors fans definitely shouldn’t be booing DeMarcus Cousins after he came back to play on one leg in the 2019 Finals and actually helped them win a couple games. – 10:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

DeMarcus Cousins regrets draft workout with Kings: ‘I did more for them than they did for me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/dem…6:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

As someone who didn’t believe the Sacramento Kings could win with DeMarcus Cousins as their star…

…pretty much everything he said was accurate. He absolutely did more for the organization than they did for him. It might be sour grapes at this point, but it ain’t a lie. – 4:01 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings: “It’s hard to even focus on Sacramento, and for what? They sucked before I got there. They sucked when I was there. They sucked after I left.”

He thinks he would’ve finished his career there if they hadn’t fired Mike Malone: andscape.com/features/demar…3:06 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins has a lot left in the tank & a lot left to say. The four-time All-Star reflects with @andscape on his career altering injuries, his frustrating Kings tenure, coach Michael Malone, revolutionizing modern big man play & more. bit.ly/3uQLksz1:29 PM

If you could go back and change anything, what would you change that might have changed how you’re perceived now? Is there anything where you’re like, “Man, I should’ve just …” DeMarcus Cousins: I would’ve skipped my draft workout [in Sacramento]. -via Andscape / April 19, 2022

Anthony Edwards said he’s going to use this elevated platform to show up and show out. “I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 18, 2022

Wayne Ellington: When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo -via Twitter / April 11, 2022

