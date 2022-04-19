DeMarcus Cousins thinks he's the best Sacramento player ever

You averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in seven seasons with Sacramento after they drafted you with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Would you want to see your No. 15 jersey retired there? DeMarcus Cousins: I put the time and work in. I hold many records there. I honestly think I’m the best player to ever come through Sacramento. And I stand on that, absolutely.

Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape

Will Barton, asked about what happened with him and DeMarcus Cousins in the 3rd quarter:

“Nothing, just some goofy shit. I can’t even entertain.”

"I can't let that happen in this series, in the playoffs, in the game. I've got to be better than that."

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins & Will Barton having an argument: "If we're fragmented, if we're breaking off into groups or individuals, then we have zero chance of winning a game in this series."

Draymond Green on getting the crowd going and trying to get their attention at DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton arguing

Michael Malone on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the Nuggets' bench: "No one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked on national TV."

"I think it's just frustration."

Asked Michael Malone about the DeMarcus-Will spat in the third quarter. Said when you’re getting embarassed, you’re getting your ass kicked, frustrations boil over.

Nuggets are spiraling out of control. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins have to separated going into a timeout. Denver fouls another Warrior attempting a 3. Nikola Jokic picks up a personal foul, his 4th, and a T, and heads to the bench.

Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousin had to be separated heading into the Nuggets' last timeout just now.

Poole took that layup with Boogie thundering behind him and I was so scared for a sec

The Nuggets? Extending the lead with Joker on the bench?

Monte/Boogie/J-Myke bringing it.

37-31, Denver. – 10:52 PM

Warriors fans definitely shouldn't be booing DeMarcus Cousins after he came back to play on one leg in the 2019 Finals and actually helped them win a couple games.

DeMarcus Cousins regrets draft workout with Kings: 'I did more for them than they did for me'

As someone who didn’t believe the Sacramento Kings could win with DeMarcus Cousins as their star…

…pretty much everything he said was accurate. He absolutely did more for the organization than they did for him. It might be sour grapes at this point, but it ain’t a lie. – 4:01 PM

DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings: "It's hard to even focus on Sacramento, and for what? They sucked before I got there. They sucked when I was there. They sucked after I left."

He thinks he would've finished his career there if they hadn't fired Mike Malone:

He thinks he would’ve finished his career there if they hadn’t fired Mike Malone: andscape.com/features/demar… – 3:06 PM

Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins has a lot left in the tank & a lot left to say. The four-time All-Star reflects with @andscape on his career altering injuries, his frustrating Kings tenure, coach Michael Malone, revolutionizing modern big man play & more.

If you could go back and change anything, what would you change that might have changed how you're perceived now? Is there anything where you're like, "Man, I should've just …" DeMarcus Cousins: I would've skipped my draft workout [in Sacramento].

