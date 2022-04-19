Donovan Mitchell: 'This is something we can fix'

Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell: last year, I had a bad ankle, mike had a bad hamstring. This year, this is something we can fix. I don’t think any of us is looking like oh this is last year

Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Thru two playoff games,

Tyrese Maxey has scored:

61 points on 32 FG attempts

James Harden: 36 points on 26 FGA

Donovan Mitchell: 66 points on 59 FGA – 9:06 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Is there a highlight reel yet of all the times Donovan Mitchell didn’t pass to Rudy Gobert? – 8:36 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell: “We just gave up a lot threes.” He stops and looks at the box sheet… “47 threes? Damn, I didn’t know that.” – 11:32 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on if he’s concerned these defensive mistakes are too similar to last season: “I’m not too concerned — I had a bad ankle and Mike had a bad hamstring. They were supposed to beat us off the dribble. This is something we can fix.” – 11:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: we are not going to overreact. We just have to go home and try and take care of business. They are going to try and get a split like we got a split here – 11:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: last year, I had a bad ankle, mike had a bad hamstring. This year, this is something we can fix. I don’t think any of us is looking like oh this is last year – 11:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: at the end of the day, we gotta guard. We gotta stay in front of the ball – 11:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: it starts on the ball. We have to keep guys in front. The driving lanes are wide open. We made some mistakes but we have to guard the ball. We’ll be better – 11:27 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Wow what a play from Donovan Mitchell. Read his miss right off the rim, followed it for an and one.

Big time play from the All-Star guard. – 10:32 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

What a play from Donovan Mitchell! Getting his own rebound on a 3-pt attempt and the and-one after. He has 32 points. – 10:31 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Rough set there. Dorian Finney-Smith misses a wide-open 3 and Donovan Mitchell gets a layin at the other end. A missed 3 by Brunson and Jazz suddenly back up up 73-68. – 10:12 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell with dueling 21 point first halves. Mitchell had a bit more help. Mavericks giving themselves a chance, again, but the Jazz are playing better than they did in Game 1. And both teams irritated with the whistles. – 9:45 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks came to Dallas one game too early. The two guys they wanted to see — Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — have 21 points each at halftime.

Jazz up 55-48 at the half and worryingly so for the Luka-less hosts: 28-13 on the boards and 1-0 already in the series. – 9:42 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Halftime: Jazz lead Mavs 55-48.

Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson duel to 21 points apiece.

Mavericks are 11 of 26 from deep and has outscored Utah by 15 from the 3-point line; the Jazz are still up 7. – 9:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Much chaos on the floor in the last 30 seconds of play. Bottom line is that Utah gets two free throws for Donovan Mitchell, which he makes for 44-40 lead. Mavericks’ fans getting into it with “Ref, you suck.” – 9:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Bloody lip for Donovan Mitchell he’s fine to return – 9:02 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have connected on both of Utah’s first two baskets. – 8:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Donovan Mitchell on Dorian Finney-Smith’s defense: “He’s tall, lanky and he’s also strong. Typically, guys give up one of those. But he has all of those and he’s athletic. Not a lot of defenders have the strength, the quickness, the size and the athleticism. He has all of those.” – 7:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell, on Rudy Gobert being named a DPOY finalist: pic.twitter.com/aECU772dzI – 2:06 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Donovan Mitchell said after Game 1 to “continuously give Dorian Finney-Smith his credit.” Here’s Mitchell explaining why he thinks the Mavs F is one of the NBA’s best defenders: pic.twitter.com/lER4fApIiS – 1:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Govert being a finalist for DPOY: “Are you surprised? I’m not.” Added that Gobert had a huge impact on game 1 with only one shot from the field. – 1:24 PM

Without injured superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavs opened the floor by playing five-out offense, consistently exploiting the Jazz’s shoddy perimeter defense to create a plethora of open 3-point looks. It was a script quite similar to the one that the LA Clippers used last year to reel off four straight wins after losing Kawhi Leonard to a torn ACL, eliminating the Jazz in the second round. “The good thing is it’s Game 2,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “It’s not Game 6 with the series on the line. We’ve got a lot of time to watch film, to adjust, all of us individually and collectively to see the things we can do better and go from there.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2022

“I don’t really look at it as, ‘Oh man, here we go again, same thing as last year,'” said Mitchell, who led the Jazz with 34 points on 13-of-30 shooting. “I look at is as, we can go do what we’re supposed to do. You’ve got to give credit where credit is due — Jalen had a hell of a game, Kleber had a hell of a game. We can make it easier on the guy guarding the ball by shifting. -via ESPN / April 19, 2022

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Mitchell privately addressed the team about the “it’s the same shit” comment that so many saw as defeatist and insisted he wasn’t about to give up on this group. His frustration had won that night, even if the Jazz had not, and he made it clear with his genuine, emotional delivery that he had seen the kind of growth with this current group that made his sentiment off-base. -via The Athletic / April 17, 2022