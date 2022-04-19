ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell: 'This is something we can fix'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddtU6_0fDOQCTB00

Tony Jones: Donovan Mitchell: last year, I had a bad ankle, mike had a bad hamstring. This year, this is something we can fix. I don’t think any of us is looking like oh this is last year

Source: Twitter @Tjonesonthenba

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Thru two playoff games,

Tyrese Maxey has scored:

61 points on 32 FG attempts

James Harden: 36 points on 26 FGA

Donovan Mitchell: 66 points on 59 FGA – 9:06 AM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Is there a highlight reel yet of all the times Donovan Mitchell didn’t pass to Rudy Gobert? – 8:36 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell: “We just gave up a lot threes.” He stops and looks at the box sheet… “47 threes? Damn, I didn’t know that.” – 11:32 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan Mitchell, on if he’s concerned these defensive mistakes are too similar to last season: “I’m not too concerned — I had a bad ankle and Mike had a bad hamstring. They were supposed to beat us off the dribble. This is something we can fix.” – 11:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: we are not going to overreact. We just have to go home and try and take care of business. They are going to try and get a split like we got a split here – 11:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: last year, I had a bad ankle, mike had a bad hamstring. This year, this is something we can fix. I don’t think any of us is looking like oh this is last year – 11:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: at the end of the day, we gotta guard. We gotta stay in front of the ball – 11:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Donovan Mitchell: it starts on the ball. We have to keep guys in front. The driving lanes are wide open. We made some mistakes but we have to guard the ball. We’ll be better – 11:27 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Wow what a play from Donovan Mitchell. Read his miss right off the rim, followed it for an and one.

Big time play from the All-Star guard. – 10:32 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

What a play from Donovan Mitchell! Getting his own rebound on a 3-pt attempt and the and-one after. He has 32 points. – 10:31 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Rough set there. Dorian Finney-Smith misses a wide-open 3 and Donovan Mitchell gets a layin at the other end. A missed 3 by Brunson and Jazz suddenly back up up 73-68. – 10:12 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell with dueling 21 point first halves. Mitchell had a bit more help. Mavericks giving themselves a chance, again, but the Jazz are playing better than they did in Game 1. And both teams irritated with the whistles. – 9:45 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks came to Dallas one game too early. The two guys they wanted to see — Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — have 21 points each at halftime.

Jazz up 55-48 at the half and worryingly so for the Luka-less hosts: 28-13 on the boards and 1-0 already in the series. – 9:42 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Halftime: Jazz lead Mavs 55-48.

Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson duel to 21 points apiece.

Mavericks are 11 of 26 from deep and has outscored Utah by 15 from the 3-point line; the Jazz are still up 7. – 9:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Much chaos on the floor in the last 30 seconds of play. Bottom line is that Utah gets two free throws for Donovan Mitchell, which he makes for 44-40 lead. Mavericks’ fans getting into it with “Ref, you suck.” – 9:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Bloody lip for Donovan Mitchell he’s fine to return – 9:02 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have connected on both of Utah’s first two baskets. – 8:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Donovan Mitchell on Dorian Finney-Smith’s defense: “He’s tall, lanky and he’s also strong. Typically, guys give up one of those. But he has all of those and he’s athletic. Not a lot of defenders have the strength, the quickness, the size and the athleticism. He has all of those.” – 7:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Donovan Mitchell, on Rudy Gobert being named a DPOY finalist: pic.twitter.com/aECU772dzI2:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KhQr_0fDOQCTB00

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Donovan Mitchell said after Game 1 to “continuously give Dorian Finney-Smith his credit.” Here’s Mitchell explaining why he thinks the Mavs F is one of the NBA’s best defenders: pic.twitter.com/lER4fApIiS1:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QW5Z_0fDOQCTB00

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Govert being a finalist for DPOY: “Are you surprised? I’m not.” Added that Gobert had a huge impact on game 1 with only one shot from the field. – 1:24 PM

Without injured superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavs opened the floor by playing five-out offense, consistently exploiting the Jazz’s shoddy perimeter defense to create a plethora of open 3-point looks. It was a script quite similar to the one that the LA Clippers used last year to reel off four straight wins after losing Kawhi Leonard to a torn ACL, eliminating the Jazz in the second round. “The good thing is it’s Game 2,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “It’s not Game 6 with the series on the line. We’ve got a lot of time to watch film, to adjust, all of us individually and collectively to see the things we can do better and go from there.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2022

“I don’t really look at it as, ‘Oh man, here we go again, same thing as last year,'” said Mitchell, who led the Jazz with 34 points on 13-of-30 shooting. “I look at is as, we can go do what we’re supposed to do. You’ve got to give credit where credit is due — Jalen had a hell of a game, Kleber had a hell of a game. We can make it easier on the guy guarding the ball by shifting. -via ESPN / April 19, 2022

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Mitchell privately addressed the team about the “it’s the same shit” comment that so many saw as defeatist and insisted he wasn’t about to give up on this group. His frustration had won that night, even if the Jazz had not, and he made it clear with his genuine, emotional delivery that he had seen the kind of growth with this current group that made his sentiment off-base. -via The Athletic / April 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell gets brutally honest on what went wrong in Game 2 collapse vs. Mavs

The Utah Jazz looked primed to take advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence yet again in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The Jazz led for most of the game and took a seven-point lead with just over eight minutes to play after a Donovan Mitchell and-1. The visitors then proceeded to get outscored 24-11 the rest of the way, suffering a 110-104 loss that tied up the series at 1-1.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green’s 76ers’ teammates react to his big dunk against Raptors

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in game two of the first round series on Monday, former UNC guard Danny Green did something he hasn’t done in a while… dunk a basketball. Green known for his three-point shooting a defensive ability threw down a big dunk en route to an 11-point outing in which he also hit three 3s. With 4:25 left in the game, Tyrese Maxey got the rebound and started the fast break with Green streaking down the left side of the floor. Once they got past half court, Maxey gave it up to Green who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Mavericks#Fga
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Kenny Smith After Kenny Asked Chuck To Google Him: "I Did. It Said, 'Who?'"

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's most hilarious media personalities, someone that says exactly what he thinks even if it's about the fans. His rapport with his fellow castmates on Inside The NBA is nothing short of epic, and his constant arguments with Shaquille O'Neal for example, make the show that much more worth watching. But it's not just Shaq who is on the end of Chuck's burns, every once in a while, he'll make fun of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith as well.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Calls Out Steve Nash After Celtics Beat Nets Again: "Steve Nash Out There Watching The Game Like Us Man."

The Brooklyn Nets suffered yet another disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics. Coming into Game 2, the Nets' biggest stars had an off-night, and the Celtics were able to take advantage and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. It was a frustrating evening for the Nets, who never seemed to click. And someone who has come under fire for his decision-making on the night is Nets coach Steve Nash.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving heaps praise on Celtics: 'Their window is now'

Kyrie Irving's relationship with Boston Celtics fans may be beyond repair, but the ex-C's guard still has plenty of respect for his former teammates. The Celtics are up 2-0 in the first-round playoff series following Wednesday night's thrilling 114-107 win in Game 2. In his postgame press conference, Irving shared his thoughts on Boston's success.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy