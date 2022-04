Membership in the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce has its perks. Like heading to Nashville for a four-day adventure that includes seeing the Grand Ole Opry, experiencing a backstage tour of the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, site seeing around Nashville, and dinner at Paula Dean's Famous Country style restaurant. All for around $2,200 or less.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO