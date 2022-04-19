This projector concept frees sticky notes from physical limits

You know that collection of products we own that may seem quite harmless, but at the end of the day hold immense utility? Yeah, we’re talking about those little gems, that we may not pay much attention to, but most definitely lose our minds if we can’t seem to find them anywhere. Take for example – your favorite ballpen. You could spend hours without thinking of it for a second, but the minute you need to scribble something down, and it isn’t within your arm’s reach, you’re quite likely to have a mini-mental breakdown. In an ode to these loyal, dedicated, and humble products, we’ve curated a collection of them from our very own YD shop! YD Select holds products that are minimal, functional, and mindful. From a thin multi-functional wrench that fits in your pocket to an intriguing 2-in-1 scissor design – these products will fit seamlessly into your daily life. And the best part, we have international shipping!

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 HOURS AGO