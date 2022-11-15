ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

SNAP FAQ: What Is the Ohio Direction Card and How Can Residents Apply For EBT Benefits?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6nim_0fDO4F5100

Low-income Ohio households can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits if they meet state and federal criteria. SNAP benefits are deposited monthly via the Ohio Direction card, the state’s version of the national EBT card, and are managed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Once your benefits are deposited onto your Ohio Direction card, you can use it anywhere you see the Quest logo. SNAP benefits can only purchase eligible items , which include foods or beverages meant for human consumption, excluding alcohol, tobacco and hot foods or food ready for immediate consumption.

Your household may qualify for SNAP benefits if your gross monthly income is at or under 130% of the federal poverty guidelines. The amount you receive is based on household size, expenses and resources such as cash, savings and stocks. You can check your SNAP eligibility by calling or visiting your county department of job and family services.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do if You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

You could also be eligible for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) if your household income is below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Food is distributed through Ohio nonprofit agencies such as food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Applying for Ohio’s SNAP program can be done online through benefits.ohio.gov or by filling out a “Request for Cash, Food and Medical Assistance” form and submitting it to your county department of job and family services. You can drop off, mail or fax your application. You may also file the application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank site.

After your county agency receives your application, you may be called for an interview.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP FAQ: What Is the Ohio Direction Card and How Can Residents Apply For EBT Benefits?

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

Report recommends Ohio adopt child tax credit

(The Center Square) – Ohio could reduce child poverty by half and create tax cuts at the same time, according to a new reported released Wednesday morning by the Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy. The report, which analyzed all 50 states, found the temporary 2021 federal Child Tax Credit expansion dramatically reduced child poverty and there is momentum for states to expand child tax credits. The report recommends the state create its own CTC. ...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

AES Ohio warns consumers about utility scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers have came up with all sorts of tricks to get you, the consumer, convinced and fall victim to their fraudulent acts. Wednesday is the seventh annual Utility Scam Awareness Day. AES Ohio joined in on the nationwide effort to educate consumers on utility scams to make people to stay wary […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Industries with the most workplace injuries in Ohio

When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death. The creation of […]
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

OSU Extension Increases Keys to Homeownership

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Knowing is half the battle — especially when it comes to home-buying. That’s where Ohio State University Extension comes in. OSU Extension educators specializing in healthy finances offer homeownership education and homebuyer counseling to assist Ohioans throughout the homebuying and homeownership process. Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints

In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
213K+
Followers
15K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy