We are all familiar with the ways the world has been affected by the pandemic. One of the lesser-known effects (I say this with my tongue firmly planted in my cheek) is a reduction in pancake consumption. That's because the Borrowed Hearts Foundation has not been able to hold its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser since the 2019 event. Well, friend, the wait is over and I'm excited to say that "pancake's back, alright!" That was my horrible attempt at making a Backstreet Boys reference. My bad. Moving on.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO