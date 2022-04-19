Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital In Butler Twp. Crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny.
Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them.
Police are thankful for the cooperation from the community coming forward with information that will help solve these crimes.
If you have any videos or photographs you believe might assist with the investigation, please up upload them here: https://t.co/xe3SEZ3oia https://t.co/lqBzDrUPDI
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 17, 2022
WHAT HAPPENED?
Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by...
