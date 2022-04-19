Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital In Butler Twp. Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – The driver of a vehicle that went over a bridge on Sunday morning in Duquesne has died. Emergency responders along with the medical examiner were called to the scene on Sunday morning when a vehicle went over a bridge and nearly onto railroad tracks. County dispatched confirmed to KDKA that just before 11 a.m. police and EMS were called to the Thompson Run Bridge in Duquesne for a vehicle that had driven over the railing and onto the ground below. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing The vehicle landed near the railroad tracks. The driver was identified as 56-year-old David Judy. It’s unknown at this time if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO