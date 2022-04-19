ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom makes Florida debut

Fast Casual
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will open its first Florida location on May 3. The restaurant, in Brooksville, will be run by Rod and Cat Scott and managed by their two children, Anthony and Brittany. The Scott family has plans to...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

