Earth Day (April 22) seems to be getting more attention this year than ever before with different organizations urging residents to get involved in community cleanup. Earlier this month, Hartwick College Fraternity and Sorority students gave back to our Oneonta community with their Clean Up Oneonta day by picking up litter along city streets on a rainy day. The weather clearly didn't deter these dedicated students from their mission of picking up litter. This activity was part of Hartwick's "One Wick Worldwide" pledge to inspire students and community members to do something positive for the community - a "pay it forward" activity.

ONEONTA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO