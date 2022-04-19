ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London

Cover picture for the articleBoxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom. “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she...

Shropshire Star

Picture of boxer Amir Khan’s stolen £70k watch released

The Metropolitan Police have asked the public for any information about the ‘easily’ recognisable custom-made Franck Muller timepiece. Police have released an image of a £70,000 watch stolen from former boxing world champion Amir Khan, as they urged witnesses to come forward. Khan, 25, said he and...
Daily Mail

Amir Khan's wife posts CCTV of the moment two men wearing hoodies jumped out of a Mercedes before robbing the boxer at gunpoint for his £72,000 luxury watch

Amir Khan's wife has today posted CCTV images of the two hooded men who stole her boxer husband's diamond-encrusted watch in a gunpoint robbery in East London. In an Instagram post, Faryal Makhdoom today shared video of two men getting out of a Mercedes before making a beeline towards her and her husband.
