Cristiano Ronaldo on compassionate leave after death of his baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo is on compassionate leave following the death of his baby son , Manchester United have confirmed.

The club announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo would miss their Premier League game at Liverpool, where both sets of fans held a minute’s applause in the seventh minute to show their support.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced on Monday night that the infant had died during childbirth.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” United said on their website . “As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez stated that the birth of the child’s twin sister was giving them the strength “to live this moment”, and the family have received many messages of condolence via social media.

A supporter holds up Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt during the minute’s applause at Anfield. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

Marcus Rashford, Ronaldo’s teammate, said: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother I’m so sorry.” Liverpool tweeted : “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

Ronaldo’s former clubs Real Madrid and Juventus each offered their best wishes. The Italian club said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time.”