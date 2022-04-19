ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo on compassionate leave after death of his baby son

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
Cristiano Ronaldo is on compassionate leave following the death of his baby son , Manchester United have confirmed.

The club announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo would miss their Premier League game at Liverpool, where both sets of fans held a minute’s applause in the seventh minute to show their support.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced on Monday night that the infant had died during childbirth.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” United said on their website . “As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez stated that the birth of the child’s twin sister was giving them the strength “to live this moment”, and the family have received many messages of condolence via social media.

A supporter holds up Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt during the minute’s applause at Anfield. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

Marcus Rashford, Ronaldo’s teammate, said: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother I’m so sorry.” Liverpool tweeted : “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

Ronaldo’s former clubs Real Madrid and Juventus each offered their best wishes. The Italian club said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
HollywoodLife

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend: All About Georgina Rodriguez & His Past Romances

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has caught the eye of many stunning women over the years. No surprise there, considering how good-looking the soccer star is! One of Cristiano’s earliest love interests was the mother of his 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr. He has still never publicly revealed her identity. Cristiano dated women such as Paris Hilton and Irina Shayk before he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in 2017. He’s currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 28. Cristiano and Georgina have two children together, while their newborn son died during birth in April 2022. We rounded up everything to know about Georgina and Cristiano’s past romances below.
