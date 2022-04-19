ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Arrives With Seven Seats, Up To 410 Miles WLTP Range

By Andrei Nedelea
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the first electric SUV from the manufacturer that is not based on an existing ICE model. The high-riding EQS promises more practicality over the sedan (with the available third row) and capability (thanks to more ground clearance), although being an SUV, it sacrifices on range and...

insideevs.com

