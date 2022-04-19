ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber, Lyft and Disney end mask mandates as COVID cases fall

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFuEb_0fDNX5cn00
An Uber driver wears a protective mask as he sits in his car in the Queens neighborhood, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, in New York, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tina Bellon/File Photo

April 19 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) have scrapped face mask mandates for their riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing companies said on Tuesday, as COVID cases have fallen sharply from their January peak.

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) also said that wearing masks would be optional for fully vaccinated visitors at its indoor and outdoor locations and transport facilities. However, others would have to continue wearing face coverings at all indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

Lyft, which also ended requirements for vehicle windows to be kept open and for the front seat to empty, said health safety reasons will no longer appear under cancellation options on its app.

Uber, which introduced mask mandates for its drivers, riders and delivery workers around the world in May 2020, said that riders will have the option to cancel their trip if they feel uncomfortable with revocation of the mask mandate.

Uber added that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing a mask if a person has certain high-risk factors or if transmission levels are high in their area. The company in November resumed shared rides, which had been suspended due to rising COVID cases. read more

Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT.O), Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O), Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) also lifted their mask mandates on Tuesday. read more

The Joe Biden administration said on Monday it would no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful.

Major carriers including American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) relaxed curbs following the announcement. read more

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MarketWatch

As some airlines and companies drop their mask mandates, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules. Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Uber Technologies#Uber Lyft#Covid#Lyft Inc#Walt Disney Co#Cdc#Allegiant Travel Co#Algt O#Hawaiian Holdings Inc#Spirit Airlines
UPI News

Airlines, airports, ride-share services drop mask requirements after ruling

April 19 (UPI) -- Travel by air or public transportation looked different Tuesday, the day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate for public transportation. Several airports, airlines and ride-share services quickly dropped their mask requirements for passengers. Delta dropped the rule but warned travelers its...
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation across the U.S. created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers as they navigate airports and transit systems. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

COVID mask mandate: Uber, Amtrak, airlines dropping requirements for customers and employees

Companies have lifted COVID-19-related restrictions following a federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate. Airlines and airports eagerly dropped the mask restrictions on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it wouldn't enforce the January 2021 order that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

The Case for Uber Surge Pricing After a Mass Shooting

The media's ignorance about basic economics is galling. I expect it from politicians. I expect it from The New York Times. But it's sad to see in the New York Post, my town's rare alternative to Democrat media. Recently the tabloid freaked out over higher prices imposed by ride-share companies....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Uber drops mask mandate for riders and drivers

Uber's mask requirement is officially no more. The rideshare company has announced it will no longer require masks for riders or drivers as of April 19. It noted, though, that the CDC still recommends those who have "certain personal risk factors" or live in areas with high COVID-19 transmission levels wear a mask.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Uber and Lyft drop mask requirements for drivers, passengers

Uber and Lyft dropped mask requirements for drivers and passengers. The change comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled on Monday that the CDC overstepped its authority to require masks on planes and other public transportation. The CDC still recommends masks for public transportation with concern over Omicron subvariant...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy