Cleveland, OH

Darius Rucker Adds Summer Tour Dates To Itinerary

By Music News
ksjbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarius Rucker has announced 14 upcoming tour dates, in addition to several already-announced fairs, festivals and special events this summer. He will be joined on select dates by Tyler...

www.ksjbam.com

Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Invites 7-Year-Old Fan to Sing ‘Standing Outside the Fire’ Duet at Nashville Concert

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Oakland Press

Darius Rucker wins over with under-play at the Fox Theatre

During the 20 years since he began his country music career, Darius Rucker — NOT Hootie despite the fact he’s also frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish — has established himself as a hit-making star of the genre. So his concert Friday night, March 25, at Detroit’s Fox Theatre was definitely an under-play in relation to his drawing power.
DETROIT, MI
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Popculture

Why Garth Brooks Thinks His Saturday Concert Will Mark 'Greatest Day on the Planet'

Garth Brooks is revved up and ready for his second night of a two-date stay at Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium, and he has high hopes for the concert. In fact, during a Friday afternoon press conference, the 60-year-old "Unanswered Prayers" singer thinks the Saturday show might just mark the "greatest day on the planet," and it's all because of his opening act. While Brooks opted to go solo for his Friday date at the Tennessee Titans' home stadium, he's putting on a Grand Ole Opry showcase before his main set Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kat Kountry 105

Luke Combs Scratched as 2022 CMT Music Awards Performer

Luke Combs won't be performing at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, after all. The "Doin' This" singer has been removed from a list of performers that was first announced on Tuesday (March 22). The Video of the Year nominee was slated to tape his performance for the April 11 awards...
MUSIC
Popculture

Garth Brooks Launching Huge New Business Venture

Garth Brooks is moving right along with his newest business venture. The Tennessean reported that the country singer is planning to open a bar and entertainment venue in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville. Brooks confirmed the news on Tuesday and shared some details about what his new business will look like.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
CELEBRITIES

