ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The ultimate guide to getting around Munich

By Kate Mann
lonelyplanet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a great public transport system, an extensive bike lane network and a growing number of shared-mobility initiatives, getting around Munich is easy – even enjoyable. While the Bavarian capital is known for its cars – it's the birthplace of German auto behemoth BMW – they are often not the...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Hotel NH München Airport free night from Lufthansa

Arriving 8 hours late at 17:30 in Munich on our UA 194 SFO flight meant needing a hotel overnight in Germany before flying on to Venice the following day. Lufthansa took care of us in a way that makes me wish we had flown a European airline to Europe. After less than 10 minutes with a Lufthansa Customer Service agent in the airport we were rebooked for an 8:25am flight on Air Dolomiti for Munich to Venice with boarding passes in hand. We also had a hotel free night voucher for Hotel NH München Airport in Oberding, two dinner vouchers for the hotel and free shuttle.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them, affecting around 15,000 passengers. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.British Airways has cancelled at least 72 flights on Saturday.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticGlasgow 0635 Edinburgh 1735Newcastle 1830EuropeanNice 0615Algiers 0630Malaga 0650Rome 0700Berlin 0705Marseille...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Book by Friday to Get 25% Off Your Next Flight to Europe

Dreaming of hopping on a flight to Europe this year, but your wallet and your wanderlust aren't seeing eye to eye? Worry not. The Iceland-based budget airline Play Airlines is offering 25% off flights booked between Monday, April 18 and Friday, April 22. The deal includes flights from Washington, D.C,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munich#Taxis#Subway#Bavarian#German#The U Bahn
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Helmets
simpleflying.com

Oops: Car Tries To Drive Under Ryanair Boeing 737 & Fails

A ground handling and operation vehicle ended up trapped in the underside of a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Alicante Airport earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday the 12th of April at Alicante-Elche International Airport (ALC). The airport serves as the primary gateway to Spain's Costa Blanca and is a focus city for Ryanair, Vueling, and Air Nostrum.
ACCIDENTS
lonelyplanet.com

A budget traveler's guide to Tokyo: how to make your yen go further

When one thinks of budget travel destinations, Tokyo seldom jumps to the top of the list. But while Japan’s frenetic capital can have seriously deleterious effects on your bank account, it also offers yen-counting alternatives that don’t necessarily require a dip in quality. Michelin-star cuisine for less than...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

More than 15,000 holidaymakers are stranded as airport chaos rumbles on: British Airways and easyJet cancel at least 100 flights at Heathrow and Gatwick amid staffing crisis

Desperate Brits trying to jet abroad on holiday faced more than 100 cancelled flights today as travel problems plaguing the UK continued. The axed jets at Heathrow and Gatwick have been caused by schedule reduction as well as staff being forced off work with Covid. Among them are 96 flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

You Can Take a Very Zen Train Trip Through the English Countryside for $65

There is nothing like a scenic train ride. Although you may not get to your destination as quickly, the idea of not having to show up hours before boarding and just kicking back while letting someone else do the driving is sublime. And because it's a hair less stressful than other modes of transportation, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has developed a relaxing enough route to put your mind at ease.
TRAFFIC
Travel + Leisure

This Travel Bag Has Been My Go-to for Weekend Trips and Long-haul Flights for Years — and It's $43 Off

Now that several bucket-list destinations around the world are starting to reopen to tourists (we see you, Thailand), travel enthusiasts are making plans again. As the to-do tabs recently began adding up on my own computer, I immediately checked one thing off my pre-vacation list: luggage. My Away suitcase is a no-brainer, but the Lo & Sons travel bag I bought several years ago continues to be my go-to for any trip of any length. And it's 20 percent off right now.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

There’s something for every visitor in each of Slovenia’s seasons

Slovenia has something to offer visitors every month of the year. This full calendar of discoverable moments stems largely from the geography of the country, which is wedged in between the Alps, the Adriatic and the Pannonian Basin and which allows for gorgeous vistas all year long. But Slovenia’s ability...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

Prediction: The 10 European Destinations With the Most American Tourists This Summer

There will be a 600% increase over last summer. Europe is back in business. After two years of will they-won’t they, European destinations have opened their doors fully to Americans and restrictions are fast disappearing. So much so that travel insurance company Allianz Partners predicts a 600% increase in travel to Europe over last year.
TRAVEL
BBC

Dublin Airport: Operator issues advice to reduce queues

Passengers travelling through Dublin Airport have been advised of new arrival times to reduce queues. Previously, passengers had been warned that delays, caused by staff shortages, could last until June. For short-haul flights to the UK and Europe, people have been advised to arrive up to two-and-a-half hours before departures.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travellers hit by ‘nightmare’ queues and cancelled flights in Easter Monday disruption

Travellers have faced “nightmare” queues and cancelled flights as millions looked to return from bank holiday trips away.Rail and air passengers have been hit by delays on Easter Monday as staff shortages, technology issues and planned engineering works caused more disruption on the final day of the long weekend. Those travelling by car have also been warned they could face longer journeys than usual as more than 3 million people were forecast to hit the roads. Travellers using the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle service from Calais to Folkestone have reported “chaos” with long traffic queues.Others returning to the UK from Gare...
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

Visiting Venice? You'll soon need to pre-book to enter the city

As travel picks up again in Venice, the famously over-touristed city is moving ahead with plans to introduce a booking system for all visitors and a new entry fee of up to €10 (£8.30 / USD$11) for day-trippers. Venice's main tourist draws, including Piazza San Marco and Palazzo...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy