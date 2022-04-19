The ultimate guide to getting around Munich

Arriving 8 hours late at 17:30 in Munich on our UA 194 SFO flight meant needing a hotel overnight in Germany before flying on to Venice the following day. Lufthansa took care of us in a way that makes me wish we had flown a European airline to Europe. After less than 10 minutes with a Lufthansa Customer Service agent in the airport we were rebooked for an 8:25am flight on Air Dolomiti for Munich to Venice with boarding passes in hand. We also had a hotel free night voucher for Hotel NH München Airport in Oberding, two dinner vouchers for the hotel and free shuttle.

