Former world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday evening.The 35-year-old posted on Twitter saying he and his wife Faryal were safe after an incident in which he was confronted by two men in Leyton, with his watch being stolen.Khan tweeted: “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO