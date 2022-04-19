It's Bean Too Hot documentary explores the impact of the climate crisis on the coffee industry

Marwell Wildlife is to receive the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development at a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.The award recognise the charity’s achievements in biodiversity conservation, education and sustainability since it was established in 1972.Among the successes highlighted by the award, to be presented in July, is the reintroduction of the scimitar-horned oryx, which was extinct in the wild, to its natural range in Tunisia, solely from captive-bred stock.It is also commended for its Energy for Life: Tropical House, which is powered using animal waste from the 140-acre wildlife park in Hampshire.Marwell’s director of...
Comments / 0