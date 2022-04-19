ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Tree celebration set for June 4, new time 9 a.m.

By Elaine Cushman Carroll, Milton Times staff
miltontimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a banner year for trees thanks to the 360 Milton...

www.miltontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CraftBits

Spring Sunflower Clothes Pin Wreath

This Springtime tutorial shows you how to make a Sunflower Wreath using clothespins. (I used some of the dollar tree nautical rope I had on hand) Spray paint the clothespins with the golden sunset spray paint and the pizza pan with the black spray paint (Allow for at least 30 minutes to dry depending on the humidity in your area. The clothespins took a while to dry)
LIFESTYLE
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, MA
Milton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
Milton, MA
Society
Tree Hugger

Bioclimatic Restoration of 1940s House Is Inspired by the 'Urban Forest'

Whether it's converting underused parking spaces into urban infill housing or remodeling existing apartments into new, exciting places to live, designers around the world are finding innovative ways to preserve and rehabilitate housing that is already there, rather than demolishing it and increasing the amount of embodied carbon that's out there. In other words, the carbon emissions that come with extracting, producing, and transporting new building materials.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

How To Care For A Tipu Tree

The tipu tree is a yellow-blooming sapling that provides a broad shade and attracts butterflies to any garden. Here's how to grow and care for it to thrive.
Wide Open Eats

Straw Bale Gardening: Start Your Spring Garden With Simple Straw

Part of the joy of gardening is that there are so many different gardening techniques to design and grow your garden. One that is gaining popularity for its affordability compared to raised beds is straw bale gardening. Straw bale gardening is the process of preparing a bale of straw by introducing high amounts of nitrogen into the wet straw and letting the bacteria form internally, decomposing the straw and creating a rich, soil-like medium ideal to grow a vegetable garden in. It has gained popularity recently thanks to the book Straw Bale Gardens Complete by Joel Karsten.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Plant
BobVila

How NOT to Plant a Tree on Arbor Day

The first Arbor Day celebration occurred in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted in the state on that day. By 1920, at least 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day. Today, the official day to celebrate trees in the United States is on the last Friday in April. Many communities culminate this day by organizing large-scale tree planting events. Planting a tree is a wonderful way to mitigate the climate crisis and beautify your community, right? Well, not always.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy