Sunbeam Kaulaity Wallace

Dorothy Wallace “Dottie” Mazilly, 79, of DeQuincy, was entrusted to God’s loving care on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. She was a teacher in Calcasieu Parish for 33 years. Dottie loved tending to her garden, crossword puzzles, and loved her grandchildren with all her heart.
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mattie M. Wallace, 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born March 31, 1937, in Greenville, SC, a daughter of the late Ernest and Lexa Christian Woodson. Mattie was a retired sales clerk for the JCPenney...
MARYVILLE - Wallace “Wally” Henry Moles of Maryville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2021, at age 68. Born in Knoxville, TN to Roy Moles and Elsie Simpson, Wally was a 1971 graduate of Carter High School. Wally worked for Sea Rays Boats for many years. Later he received his HVAC license and worked for PTAC of Knoxville until he retired.
