Sunbeam Kaulaity Wallace

MARYVILLE - Wallace “Wally” Henry Moles of Maryville, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2021, at age 68. Born in Knoxville, TN to Roy Moles and Elsie Simpson, Wally was a 1971 graduate of Carter High School. Wally worked for Sea Rays Boats for many years. Later he received his HVAC license and worked for PTAC of Knoxville until he retired.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 26 DAYS AGO