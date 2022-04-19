ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine County, MN

In Pine County: 2 men shot each other at northern Minnesota home

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people shot each other at a property near Hinckley Sunday afternoon and were airlifted to the hospital. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots at...

Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the head Monday in southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the incident was reported at 1:31 p.m. from a rural residence near the town of Lynd, with first responders arriving at the scene to find a 9-year-old girl "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head."
LYND, MN
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN

