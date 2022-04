Sometimes it can be tough finding something to do on the weekend that everyone in the family will enjoy. Having younger kids can make that search even more difficult. Sure, you can go to the playground at your local park, and we have several great playgrounds and parks around the Tri-State, but you can only slide down the same slide, climb on the same monkey bars, and swing on the same swings so many times before even the kids get bored with it. Fortunately, as spring and summer begin to make their way into the Tri-State, more and more organizations are scheduling family-friendly events everyone can enjoy. That list includes Warrick County CASA, which invites you to join them for their Kid's Day fundraising event in early May.

WARRICK COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO