Law

Man Wins $450,000 in Lawsuit Against Employer Who Threw Him Unwanted Birthday Party

By Mike Nied
 2 days ago
A man was awarded $450,000 after suing his former employer because his co-workers threw him a birthday party that caused him to have a panic attack. Kevin Berling was fired from his position at Gravity Diagnostics in 2019 after reportedly experiencing two panic attacks on the job, according to the New...

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

