Cars

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Gets Familiar Looks and 536 HP

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz's first all-electric, U.S.-bound SUV, the 2023 EQS SUV, was revealed in a press release Tuesday. Hot on the heels of the EQS sedan, the SUV gets the same egg-like styling as the electric S-Class, along with a similar 107.8 kWh battery setup and dual-motor drivetrain. Opt for the most expensive...

www.roadandtrack.com

Related
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 to debut in Jeep Grand Wagoneer with 500-plus hp

Auto enthusiasts can expect to see very few new gasoline engines as the auto industry switches to electric powertrains, but Stellantis revealed its new "Hurricane" GME-T6 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 early Friday morning. Three versions will be built, and Stellantis gave specs for the H.O., or High Output, and S.O., or...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric SUV Is More American Than You Expect

An exciting new electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is on the way. The EQS SUV might sound a bit confusing because we have the EQS electric sedan. This new vehicle could be the luxury SUV you want to drive. The Mercedes-Benz name has stood for the height of luxury driving qualities and opulence for generations. Even though this is a European company, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is much more American than you might anticipate.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CAR AND DRIVER

Stellantis Goes Six in a Row with a Twin-Turbo Inline-Six Engine

Stellantis's all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, called the Hurricane, should find its way under the hood of various models for the 2023 model year, potentially from the Jeep Wrangler to the Ram 1500 and Dodge Charger and Challenger. It'll be offered in standard-output and high-output variants, and it will fit into...
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said the company’s humanoid robot Optimus would eventually be “worth more than” its self-driving car business.Full self-driving (FSD) is a set of Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system features which uses the electric vehivle’s onboard cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform some driving tasks such as automatic lane changes and semi-autonomous navigation.During the company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the company is continuing to work on its humanoid robot Optimus, first unveiled last year in August.Built using the same AI that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, the billionaire...
TECHNOLOGY
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes EQS SUV Debuts Today: See The Livestream

The livestream starts at 10 AM GMT. Mercedes dipped its toes into the electric SUV market in 2019 with the EQC. The smaller EQA and EQB followed in 2021, but the first high-riding EV to ride on a dedicated platform is breaking cover today. As its name implies, the EQS SUV will take the luxurious liftback and give it a taller ride height while adding a third row of seats. It was supposed to make an appearance in Beijing, but the show has been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe First Drive: But Wait, There’s More to This Hybrid!

The newest Jeep Grand Cherokee's stepwise launch has been like an infomercial where a presenter screams at you, "But wait, there's more!" Beginning in 2021, the Grand Cherokee L, the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee, appeared alongside the old, two-row Grand Cherokee to critical acclaim and buyer confusion. The L was to usher in the new-generation two-row, which appeared later that year to replace the old model, bringing the bigger Grand Cherokee family up to date—but wait, there's more!
CARS
Motor1.com

Older AMG C63 Wagon Fills Autobahn With V8 Music In Top Speed Run

Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the next-generation C63 AMG and the performance C family is expected to switch to a hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Some 10 years ago, however, the C63 had a giant 6.2-liter V8 unit under the hood, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. For those of you still missing the golden era of the German V8, here’s a little something for you.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Spy Video Shows The Sporty Coupe Up Close

Whenever there's news from Mercedes, it's usually about an electric car that is either announced or revealed. The three-pointed star has said it is going to be ready to offer an all-EV lineup by 2030 in markets where that's going to be feasible. However, that's not to say the German luxury brand has completely abandoned the good ol' internal combustion engine. Case in point, the new AMG GT Coupe (the real one, with two doors) will stick to V8 power.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

While the standard Jetta is more focused on the budget compact sedan segment, the GLI brings performance upgrades, along with a wide range of interior features which are optional to the former. That said, the Jetta GLI is among two performance sedans apart from the Arteon. With the Passat being dead, the Jetta is the only entry-level sedan option from VW in America. Based on the same platform and using the same EA888 engine, the Jetta GLI is not as powerful as the Golf GTI. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine under the hood produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, which is down by 13 horses and 15 pound-feet of torque. Apart from the mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year, there are a lot of features that are exclusive to the GLI such as a limited-slip differential, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a new eight-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, adaptive suspension, and a lot more. A couple of the above features were not standard previously, but with the 2022 model year, there is just one trim available for the Jetta GLI which is the top-spec Autobahn. So, with all of these impressive spec sheets, can it come out victorious when the competition has the Hyundai Elantra N-Line, and the new Honda Civic Si? You will find out soon.
CARS
Road & Track

The Mazda RX-8 Challenges the Meaning of Sports Car

The beep is back. It’s not exactly the tingly, joy-buzzer siren of the late, lamented RX-7 but rather a clear, solid tone that announces you’ve reached the rarefied redline of 9000 rpm. To fans of the rotary engine, it’s music far sweeter than any score composed by Chopin or Tchaikovsky. And this time around, the two-chamber rotary is packaged in the Mazda RX-8, a vehicle that forces us to reexamine the definition of sports car—call it “variation on a rotary theme.”
CARS
Road & Track

BMW Is Replacing the M760Li With an All-Electric Super Sedan Called the i7 M70

BMW revealed its all-new 7-Series on Wednesday, giving us our best look yet at the company’s future. Leading the charge is the all-electric i7, sporting 536 hp from a 101.7 kWh battery and two motors. But it won’t be the only all-electric 7-Series on offer, according to Pieter Nota, a member of BMW’s management board who heads up communications, brands, and sales.
CARS
CNET

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: Attractive and Electrified

This is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. The 4xe means it's a plug-in hybrid with 25 miles of all-electric range. Two electric motors and a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery are paired with Jeep's 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine. All told, that gets you 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The Grand...
CARS
Road & Track

Every Racing Series Should Take Le Mans Off

When the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list comes out early next year, it is expected to include the most major manufacturer entries the race has seen since the ninties. Cars built to two different rule sets from Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, and Peugeot are expected to join Toyota at the 24-hour classic, while American entries from Acura and BMW could also join that group as early as next year. NASCAR is planning to bring a whole Camaro stock car, too. The event is setting up to be one of the biggest single days in modern racing for two years now, and yet we still have no guarantee that drivers from other series, even from the one that is partnering with one of their teams to bring one of their current competition cars to the race as a special entry, will actually have that week off to compete.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

The 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Is the Ultimate Flexmobile

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is the world’s favorite status car. If you want to show people you have money, you drive a fast G-Wagen. The big-boxed Benzes are so common in places like Beverly Hills, SoHo, or Miami Beach that they start to get boring. Let’s say you want something...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Next Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT May Have Downsized, Electrified Powertrain

Jeep does currently offer a 5.7-liter V8 under the hood of the latest Grand Cherokee, but with 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, it is bested on both counts by the 2-liter four-cylinder turbo-based 4xe plug-in hybrid version which makes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. With numbers like that, it’s not hard to see why Jeep officials see the V8’s days as being numbered.
CARS

