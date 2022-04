Arsenal make the short trip to West London to take on Chelsea in the Premier League, looking to stop a three-match losing skid that has taken a good deal of the wind out of the sails at the club. A result or two would turn the morale around quickly, and what better time to start than in a London derby? Even though it feels as if a 4th-place finish is slipping away, points-wise, it’s still very much on the cards. That is if the Gunners start scoring some goals.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO