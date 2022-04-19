ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Fire and Rescue Log April 17 – 18,2022

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick on the link to view the...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashford University#Espa#Esl#The Mesquite Fire
CBS Minnesota

5 Family Members Found Dead Inside Duluth Home: ‘An Unimaginable Tragedy’

Originally published April 20 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that five family members and a dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside a Duluth home. The Duluth Police Department says that the bodies were found in a home on the 700 block of East 12th Street in the city’s East Hillside neighborhood. (credit: CBS) According to investigators, police were searching for someone in regards to a welfare check in nearby Hermantown early Wednesday morning and the investigation led officers to the Duluth home. Duluth police responded to the home around 12:30 p.m., believing that the person they were looking for had access to...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Macomb Daily

Puppy recuperating after being rescued from fire

The lone pet to survive a Clinton Township condominium fire Wednesday night is being treated for smoke inhalation and is recovering from his ordeal, according to Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo. “He is doing a lot better than I truly anticipated,” said Randazzo. The caramel colored pit...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy