Today is Global Running Day and runners from all over the world are celebrating by pounding the pavement. As a recreational runner, I couldn't help but reflect on how my relationship with running has changed overtime. In the past decade I've run every distance from a 5K, 10K and 15K to a half marathon (four times!), and eventually my first marathon in 2019. Running became a therapeutic outlet for me in my 20s and eventually became a way for me to set goals and challenge myself. I remember after participating in my first 10K race, I was hooked. I wanted to see how much further (and faster) I could go.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO