A college baseball game in Texas turned into a police investigation on Wednesday after a pitcher ran off the mound and blindsided the baserunner who just hit a home run. The game between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College was suspended following the top of the sixth inning, when Weatherford pitcher Josh Phillips took off sprinting from the mound and tackled the opposing batter. It’s unclear if there were words exchanged between the players prior to the hit, but that doesn’t excuse the hit.

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO